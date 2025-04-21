While offensive tackle was not an immediate need last week for the Las Vegas Raiders, many felt that the team would add more competition at the position in the NFL Draft. However, things can change rapidly in the NFL, as starting left tackle Kolton Miller is now seeking a new long-term deal.

Ultimately, the Raiders will likely extend Miller for a few years amidst his contract situation and renegotiate so that there is guaranteed money. But drafting an heir apparent may be more important than originally thought.

Reports have indicated that the Raiders could be interested in Missouri right tackle Armand Membou with the No. 6 pick, but they have also brought in LSU left tackle Will Campbell for a top 30 visit as well. If the Raiders do not view either as the best player available in the first round, however, there is some talent later in the draft that has the potential to become a franchise cornerstone at left tackle.

3 offensive tackles Raiders should target to replace Kolton Miller in NFL Draft

Charles Grant, William & Mary

Grant is the highest-rated player on the following list, and in the right situation, he could become the best tackle in the draft class. He played at a smaller college, William & Mary, so he will need to refine his technique if he wants to acclimate to better competition. Grant is also coming off an injury, but he is 6-foot-5, and 311 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms and rare athleticism for the position.

He could be a gem in the third round, as he is a natural knee bender with an elite kick-slide in pass protection and a nasty demeanor as a run blocker. Grant would be a perfect fit for the Raiders and a strong eventual replacement for Miller.

Myles Hinton, Michigan

Hinton certainly passes the eye test, as he stands at 6-foot-7 and a lean, but strong, 323 pounds. He is also an impressive athlete with more experience at left tackle than other developmental prospects and has the proper attitude to play offensive line in the NFL. He could become a great player in the NFL if he could learn the technical side of the position from Miller. While he does not have a lot of buzz right now, he could be an excellent pick in the fifth or sixth round.

Related: Raiders fans are panicking after latest Kolton Miller bombshell

Caleb Etienne, BYU

Etienne is another developmental prospect as the big, fluid athlete can sometimes lack aggression or lean forward into contact. He seems to overthink the game at times, but he is a knee-bender who showcased some dominant reps at BYU, especially in space. It is possible that his lack of aggression was coached into him, as he commonly looked to make contact with and affect as many players as possible.

One important note is that he went through a private workout with the Raiders, so if the coaching staff is confident that they can unlock his potential, he may be a slam-dunk prospect in the sixth or seventh round.