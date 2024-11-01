3 players Raiders cannot trade under any circumstances at NFL trade deadline
By Mike Luciano
The Las Vegas Raiders are already looking ahead to 2024, as their 2-6 start to the 2024 season and subsequent trade of Davante Adams to the Jets has put Antonio Pierce and the rest of the franchise in suspended animation as they await the arrival of the team's next franchise quarterback.
The Raiders seemingly kicked off the NFL's annual Trade Deadline festivities by sending Adams away, and teams will likely be circling Tom Telesco's roster as they try to identify anyone else who could be pried away from the Silver and Black in the coming days.
The Raiders shouldn't necessarily be opposed to a semi-fire sale, as this team is in dire need of picks and players that can help them get things figured out for a deep postseason run. However, a complete fire sale doesn't have to be a foregone conclusion.
These three players will be the subject of some serious trade rumors in the next few days, but it would be best for the Raiders if they held on to them.
3. LB Robert Spillane
The Raiders have had very few individually excellent defensive players, but Spillaine leading the league in unassisted tackles is a sign that he has developed into a quality linebacker for Pierce and Patrick Graham. The tough-as-nails Spillane may still get some trade interest, as the market for linebackers outside of him is quite thin.
While the Raiders could try to flip Spillane into a pick and try to develop a replacement, he has since developed into the type of player who could help key a defensive turnaround once they add a few more pieces. With how cheap the going rate for veterans like Spillane is now, the Raiders need to hold on to him.
2. WR Jakobi Meyers
Meyers appears to be a quality second wide receiver playing over his head as a No. 1 target after the Adams trade. Las Vegas will assuredly overhaul their skill position group in the offseason, but they should do so with the intention of keeping Meyers in the fold for whoever is under center.
While all of the numbers may not bear it out, Meyers has taken a step up as a complete receiver when compared to his time in New England. Vegas would do well to add another receiver who can work in tandem with Meyers, not dumping him and giving Tre Tucker a bigger chunk of responsibility.
1. EDGE Maxx Crosby
With some big pass rushers going down due to season-changing injuries in the last few weeks, Crosby (who hasn't been shy about his desire to avoid rebuilds and play for a winning team) has found his name in the rumor mill often. The Raiders considering this move would be a fireable offense for everyone.
Crosby remains one of the best two-way defensive ends in the game, equally adept at stuffing the run and rushing the passer. If the Raiders have anything to hang their hat on as it pertains to their defense, it's Crosby and Christian Wilkins combining for a terrifying 1-2 punch for even the best offensive lines.
Teams will likely offer trade packages with significant draft pick compensation, but no player the Raiders take with any of those picks is going to equal Crosby in the next few years. The Raiders aren't in "tear it down to the studs" territory just yet,