3 Raiders sleepers who could earn rotational roles for the 2026 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era with first-time head coach Klint Kubiak, and that will provide a fresh start for so many in the building. A handful of unproven players can also make a strong impression while in competition for roster spots.

In the upcoming season, the Raiders will go with a youth movement after veterans claimed several key spots under former head coach Pete Carroll last season. This year's training camp opens the door for competition all over the roster.

Three upstart pros can work their way into rotational roles with a strong showing this summer. Keep an eye on these sleepers in the coming weeks at training camp and in the preseason as we rapidly approach the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Trio of sleepers have chance to play meaningful snaps for Raiders in 2026

WR Shedrick Jackson

Last summer, Shedrick Jackson put himself on the fanbase's radar with eight receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown in the preseason (h/t Pro Football Focus). But he didn't make the initial 53-man roster.

Still, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound wideout appeared in five games, hauling in four of five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. If Jackson makes plays in this year's exhibition contests, he may have a better shot to make it through roster cuts.

Assuming Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker and Jack Bech are in the top three spots, Jackson will compete against Dont'e Thornton Jr., rookie sixth-rounder Malik Benson and special teamer Dareke Young for one of two or three spots in the back end of the room.

DT JJ Pegues

JJ Pegues has intriguing versatility on the defensive line. According to Pro Football Focus, he played over 200 defensive snaps in the A and B gaps and over the tackle in college, but also lined up over the tackle quite a bit.

A-Gap snaps: 383

B-gap snaps: 773

Over the tackle: 209

Per PFF, Pegues took 109 of his 137 snaps in the B gap last season. He can move further inside in defensive coordinator Rob Leonard's scheme, which will be a base 3-4 front.

Entering training camp, 32-year-old Adam Butler is set to be the primary nose tackle. Though he does have extensive experience lining up in the A gap, the Raiders may want to see younger talent rotating in that spot.

Pegues logged 11 tackles (one for loss) in nine games last season. He could take on an expanded role if the coaching staff gives him snaps behind Jonah Laulu and Butler. He just needs to beat out Benito Jones and Brandon Cleveland.

LB Cody Lindenberg

Last season, Cody Lindenberg played 362 snaps on special teams. But he may see the field on defense in the upcoming season.

During the spring, Lindenberg filled in for Nakobe Dean, who didn't participate in organized team activities or mandatory minicamp. Kubiak hinted that the newly acquired linebacker was dealing with an injury.

If Dean is limited or misses time in the coming weeks, Lindenberg could be a starting linebacker alongside Quay Walker. But at the very least, he'll be a rotational piece or the next man up in Las Vegas.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.