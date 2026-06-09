Raiders fans' worst fears with big offseason addition may be coming true

After watching the Las Vegas Raiders' linebacker corps get ripped to shreds during the 2025 NFL season, John Spytek knew he needed to make a change. He signed big-ticket linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean in free agency, one of the league's best offseason position upgrades.

But the fear with Dean upon his signing was that, although a tremendous player when healthy, he just hasn't always been available through his first four seasons. He's a difference-maker on the field, but he has to actually play for the Raiders' $36 million investment to eventually be deemed worthwhile.

Dean was mysteriously absent from OTAs, which Klint Kubiak assured fans was no big deal. Another report came in that Dean's absence was nothing to worry about. But now he's missed the first day of Las Vegas' mandatory minicamp, and fans are starting to think it could be injury-related.

Nakobe Dean's absence from Las Vegas Raiders mandatory minicamp could be injury-related

As fans learned on Monday, Dean was at the Raiders' media day before mandatory minicamp. That would indicate that the veteran linebacker isn't disgruntled with the team, and he would have no reason to be. Dean just signed a lucrative contract with the franchise this offseason.

The fact that he missed mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, however, would indicate that he may be nursing some kind of injury. OTAs are optional, and Dean doesn't need to provide a reason for being absent. But what other reason could there be to explain his not being there at mandatory minicamp?

This is worrisome for the team and Raider Nation because both were warned about Dean's injury history upon his arrival. Yes, Wellness Coordinator Alex Guerrero can work some magic on players, but perhaps Las Vegas needed to hedge its bets on Dean more.

Early reports from the offseason program indicate that the linebacker depth looks better than expected for the Silver and Black, at least. Linebackers coach Ronell Williams has been impressed with Segun Olubi, Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg in particular.

None of these players is at the level that Dean is, though. So perhaps the Raiders could entertain a linebacker signing if Dean doesn't return quickly, if for no other reason than to simply have another body in the room competing for a spot this preseason.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that assistant head coach Mike McCoy told the media that "there's no concern" about Dean's absence from mandatory minicamp, and that he is in the building. It doesn't sound like it's anything to worry about long-term, but it is clearly still not ideal.

"The key thing is to have everybody as fresh as possible, ready to go for the opener," McCoy said.

Again, though, the exact nature of Dean's absence is unknown. Maybe it will be revealed when Kubiak speaks to reporters on Thursday. But if it is injury-related, as Raider Nation fears it is, and as it seems to be, then that is bad news, even if it's not disastrous.

Thankfully, there is still plenty of time until the 2026 NFL season kicks off.