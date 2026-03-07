3-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft after Raiders pull off insane Maxx Crosby trade

The Maxx Crosby era has officially come to an end, as the Las Vegas Raiders have now traded one of the best defensive linemen in franchise history to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a first-rounder in the following year.

Being able to get not just another first-round pick, but one that sits at No. 14 overall, gives the Raiders a chance to add two premium starters who can be a part of Klint Kubiak's project for the next decade if they hit.

Losing Crosby is tough, but the Raiders can now address all four of their biggest needs with their picks in the top-75 during this 2026 NFL Mock Draft. John Spytek should get a standing ovation if he pulls off anything approximating this haul.

Las Vegas Raiders 2026 NFL Mock Draft after Maxx Crosby gets traded to Ravens

Round 1, Pick 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This trade is not going to influence what will be the most clear and obvious selection in this class. Mendoza is not only all but confirmed as the No. 1 overall pick, but the recent release of Geno Smith likely means that Mendoza is in the pole position to be the Week 1 starter for Klint Kubiak.

Round 1, Pick 14: Vega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

The pick they acquired from Baltimore can be used to give the Raiders the star guard they have needed for years. Ioane is far and away the best interior offensive lineman in this class, and Las Vegas can feel comfortable about starting both him and Mendoza as they try to get back on the right track.

Round 2, Pick 35: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

With a few members of the Raiders' secondary that produced last season on the open market, Spytek needs to invest one of their top-75 picks in a cornerback. Johnson picked off four passes last season and had a passer rating of under 20.0 when targeted. Those ball skills are exactly what this defense needs.

Round 3, Pick 67: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

The Raiders need to avoid the trap of throwing a ton of resources at the defensive line to immediately replace Crosby. Day 2 could be a nice time to take a plunge, and Lawrence's freakish results at the NFL Combine could be a precursor to a long career as a speed rusher in the pros.