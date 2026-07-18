3 Young players that the Raiders should develop, 3 to give up on

It seems that the biggest chasm between Klint Kubiak and Pete Carroll as head coaches will be their ability to develop. Carroll was all-in on winning now with a bottom-tier roster, and Kubiak built a staff of teachers who speak the same language and will lead the rebuild that the Las Vegas Raiders need.

But not everyone can come along for the ride.

Yes, the emphasis, at least during the 2026 NFL season, should be on helping young players improve and giving them both the opportunity and runway to do so. But Las Vegas' new staff can't spread itself too thin; it has to prioritize helping players whom it deems to be pivotal parts of this turnaround.

With that in mind, let's take a look a handful of the Raiders' young players who should be kept around to be developed, and a few whom the Silver and Black can probably cut ties with. These are players with one to three years of NFL experience under their belt who have not shown a ton quite yet.

3 Young Las Vegas Raiders to develop, 3 to give up on

Develop: Charles Grant, OT

Grant should not only be in the running for the right tackle job this season, but he should be at least in consideration to take the mantle at left tackle from Kolton Miller eventually. Grant is a big and physical player who moves well and should fit seamlessly in Kubiak's scheme, and he performed well in limited opportunities last year. Grant was a third-rounder in 2025, so John Spytek clearly still sees potential.

Give Up: Will Putnam, IOL

Putnam is a nasty and versatile player on the interior, and he has stuck around through multiple staffs, which says a lot about him. But the Raiders have invested so much in the interior to leapfrog over him that it is probably best for both sides to find greener pastures. Putnam didn't impress in the snaps that he got last year, and he doesn't currently look to be a key fixture in this rebuild.

Develop: Jack Bech, WR

In a year where every skill position player struggled because of poor quarterback and offensive line play, Bech can't take too much flak. He may not be a prototypical No. 1, but Bech can certainly play a role in Kubiak's offense in the long-term as a physical slot, 1/2 a tight end and as a great blocker. He has strong hands, is underrated after the catch and is tough as nails. The Raiders need all of that.

Give Up: Decamerion Richardson

Richardson got a lot of run as a rookie and had some fine moments after injuries hit the secondary, but he was mainly out there getting schooled. And that's fine for a Day 3 player in Year 1. But the fact that he didn't seem to grow at all and his role evaporated in Year 2 says a lot. Las Vegas went out and re-tooled the secondary, leaving Richardson's spot shaky. He just doesn't seem to be in the plans.

Develop: Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Many in Raider Nation are ready to give up on Thornton Jr. after a rough rookie year, but I would advise against that. Players who stand at 6-foot-5 and run a 4.3 don't grow on trees, so if Thornton Jr. can just be a 'Z' that makes the occasional big play and uses his length to be a target near the goal line, then that's fine for a fourth-rounder. Kubiak has the chops to develop him, so give him some time.

Give Up: Greedy Vance

This really isn't a knock on Vance as much as it is an acknowledgement that the way that Las Vegas views the nickel is a bit different now. Under Rob Leonard, it seems that they are shifting to wanting that "super nickel," which is a big and physical player with versatility, and the 5-foot-9, 177-pound Vance doesn't fit that mold. With options to fill his role, Vance may have more success elsewhere.