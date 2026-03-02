Klint Kubiak finally announces inaugural Raiders coaching staff

After weeks of waiting, Klint Kubiak has finally announced his Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff. It certainly wasn't easy, as they were operating on different timelines from the rest of the league, but the Silver and Black put together a respectable staff with diversity of thought and background.

Hires had been trickling in over the last few weeks since Kubiak's hire was made official, and all of the major coaching positions had been filled. But a few lingering questions remained about who would glue this group together, and fans finally got their answer on Sunday evening.

Kubiak's staff comprises himself and 28 others, broken down between senior leadership and operations, offensive staff, defensive coaches and the special teams unit. Let's introduce (or re-introduce) you to who will be leading the Raiders on Sundays in the fall.

Raiders announce first official coaching staff for Klint Kubiak

Head Coach: Klint Kubiak

Assistant Head Coach: Mike McCoy

SVP – Coaching Operations: Matt Capurro

Director of Special Projects and Game Management: Rohit Mogalayapalli

Capurro was the Senior Vice President of Coaching Operations last year for Pete Carroll, and he'll retain that title in 2026. He spent the previous 15 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. Mogalayapalli is an analytics expert whom the Raiders plucked from the Houston Texans' front office.

Offensive Coordinator: Andrew Janocko

Wide Receivers: Zach Azzanni

Offensive Quality Control: Pete Collins

Offensive Line: Rick Dennison

Offensive Pass Game Coordinator: Nick Holz

Offensive Run Game Coordinator: Mario Jeberaeel

Offensive Quality Control: Conner McQueen

Tight Ends: Luke Steckel

Assistant Offensive Line: Ben Wilkerson

Running Backs: Omar Young

Offensive Assistant: Tim Zetts

Steckel has been the Raiders' tight ends coach for the last two seasons, and there may not have been a more flawless unit on the team in the last two years. He has worked with Janocko before, with the Chicago Bears, so retaining him was a no-brainer.

Wilkerson is a former NFL offensive lineman, and he has been an assistant offensive line coach in the league since 2015, making stops with the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, New York Jets, and, most recently, the Cleveland Browns.

Zetts was on the Raiders' coaching staff in 2024 as an Offensive Assistant and Assistant Offensive Line Coach, and he, too, worked with Janocko in Chicago. Most recently, he was an offensive coordinator and QB coach at New Haven University, a Division II program.

Defensive Coordinator: Rob Leonard

Defensive Assistant: Steve Ferentz

Defensive Quality Control: Drew Gaither

Defensive Quality Control: Cody Grimm

Senior Defensive Assistant: Al Holcomb

Assistant Defensive Line: Kenyon Jackson

Defensive Quality Control: Ketner Kupp

Safeties: Matt Robinson

Defensive Line: Travis Smith

Linebackers: Ronnell Williams

Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs: Joe Woods

Ferentz is a former player, as he played tight end and offensive line at Iowa under his dad, the legendary Kirk Ferentz. Gaither has a linebacker coach background at Georgia Southern. Grimm played for the Buccaneers for three years and has coached in the NFL since 2019.

Kenyon Jackson is a holdover from the previous staff, as he was Leonard's assistant defensive line coach in 2025. Kupp is the brother of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and he's been grinding through the smaller college ranks.

Williams is from the Vic Fangio coaching tree, so that is always a good thing. Woods is a retainee from the previous staff, and he is both a former defensive coordinator and a close confidant of Kubiak, so he made sense to bring back.

Special Teams Coordinator: Joe DeCamillis

Senior Assistant-Special Teams: Marquice Williams

Assistant Special Teams: Tim McConnell

DeCamillis is a legendary, two-time Super Bowl-winning NFL special teams coordinator who helped the University of South Carolina dominate in that realm over the last few years. Williams was the special teams coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons for several years before coming to Las Vegas.