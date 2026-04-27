4 Las Vegas Raiders who are playing for a contract during 2026 NFL season

For the first time since Dave Ziegler in 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders had the same general manager in a second straight offseason. Of course, things have still changed a lot, with a new coaching staff led by Klint Kubiak, and John Spytek more empowered in his role as a collaborator with the head coach.

In theory, incumbent players who failed under previous coaching staffs get a clean slate when a new one comes in. One such player for the Raiders was 2023 No. 7 pick Tyree Wilson, but he was traded before even taking the practice field in former defensive line coach Rob Leonard's new scheme.

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, since his fifth-year option was not going to be picked up, Wilson would have made this list of Raiders players who are playing for a contract during the 2026 NFL season. But now that he's gone, this list gets chopped to four.

4 Las Vegas Raiders who are playing for a contract in 2026

WR Tre Tucker

Tucker has shown flashes in his first three seasons, but he has never managed to put it all together for a sustained period. A big part of that can be chalked up to lackluster quarterback play, and that should be better this year, no matter how things shake out with Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza.

Having an imaginative offensive play caller who has gotten the most out of a similar player is also a good thing for Tucker heading into the final year of his contract. The big question for Tucker is what his role in the Raiders' offense will look like next season.

Free agent signing Jalen Nailor, second-year guys Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton, and rookie sixth-round pick Malik Benson will join him on the wide receiver depth chart. Add in tight end Brock Bowers, who is likely to lead the team in targets, and opportunities may be harder to come by in 2026.

But if Tucker can own whatever his offensive role is, and perhaps get the opportunity to recapture what he did as a return man in college, a contract like Rashid Shaheed got this offseason (three years, $51 million, $34.7 million guaranteed) could be awaiting him next March.

EDGE Malcolm Koonce

After a breakout 2023 season where he had 8.0 sacks, Koonce missed all of 2024 due to a torn ACL. He came back to the Raiders on a one-year deal in 2025, and as expected, it took him time to get back to form before he totaled 3.5 sacks and 18 pressures over his final seven games last season.

Koonce re-signed with the Raiders again this offseason, agreeing to a one-year, $11 million deal. Further removed from his major knee injury, he could get back on the track he seemed to be on, which now feels like a long time ago.

The premium placed on edge rushers gives Koonce a shot to have a nice, healthy season and, finally, cash in with a multi-year deal.

SAF Jeremy Chinn

Chinn was as advertised as a versatile chess piece last season, lining up all over the formation for former defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He was the Raiders' second-leading tackler and was solid, if unspectacular, in all areas, and now he'll be part of a new scheme with a new coordinator

Leonard is a disciple of Klint Kubiak's former boss, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald. Seattle's Super Bowl-winning defense last season used a versatile safety, rookie Nick Emmanwori, to great effect. Squint a little, and you could see Chinn playing a similar role in Leonard's defense.

Performing similarly well would be just in time to hit the free agent market and cash in after two seasons in Las Vegas, whether it be with the Raiders or another franchise.

TE Michael Mayer

Mayer has had somewhat of a disappointing start to his career, to say the least, and of course, he has now clearly fallen behind superstar Brock Bowers in the tight end pecking order for the Raiders. And that's not going to change anytime soon.

But when opportunity knocked last season, Mayer averaged what would've been the third-best yards per route run rate among tight ends with at least 32 targets last season (2.11) over the four games that he played and that Bowers missed.

Kubiak's offense has plenty of room for two tight ends to noticeably contribute, and Mayer is in line to benefit from the best overall situation he has had in his NFL career. With Bowers used more like a wide receiver, Mayer can be part of two-tight-end sets as the more traditional in-line, "Y" tight end.

A healthy and productive 2026 campaign could set Mayer up to get a contract extension from the Raiders. Or, other teams will see his potential to be their clear-cut TE1, and pay him as such, when he hits the open market next March.