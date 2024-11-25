4 positives from Raiders' loss vs. Broncos
By Levi Dombro
Young RBs show flashes
The Raiders' rushing attack has been the worst in the league for almost the entire season.
Still, Las Vegas kept trotting out the same duo of backs: Zamir White and Alexander Mattison. Neither is averaging anywhere near four yards per carry, but they have eaten up the bulk of the snaps.
Until this Sunday, when both were sidelined with injuries for the game against the Broncos.
This meant that rookie Dylan Laube would be active this week, and Sincere McCormick would be elevated from the practice squad to take their places.
Ameer Abdullah was supposed to be the primary back, but these two young backs would be given the chance to leave their imprint on the game.
Both were successful.
Though Laube did not get an offensive snap in the game, he was back to return kickoffs. His one opportunity came near the end of the first quarter, and he made the most of it.
He took the kickoff 59 yards down the sideline and flipped the field for a Raiders offense that desperately needed it. That drive resulted in the team's only touchdown of the game.
McCormick factored into the offense a bit, as he ran the ball five times for 33 yards.
His impressive 6.6 yards per carry led the team on Sunday and is the highest mark from a Raiders running back in many weeks. His long rush of the day, 19 yards, was a longer play than anything Zamir White has put together this season.
With the playoffs out of reach, it makes sense to give young players like this a chance to blossom and show the franchise what they've got before any offseason decisions are made.