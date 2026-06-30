5 college games that the Raiders scouts should be invested in this season

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fanbase are still enjoying a successful 2026 offseason before the rubber meets the road this fall. But both the organization and Raider Nation know that this roster is far from complete if the goal is to become a Super Bowl contender.

Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft may seem a bit premature, but Las Vegas has to be focusing on its current and future needs around the clock. Next April's draft class is supposed to be the best quarterback and wide receiver class this decade, but the Silver and Black need more than that.

In that vein, here are five college football games on tap for this fall that the Raiders need to have a heavy scouting presence at. Based on the players slated to participate in these matchups, Las Vegas should have player personnel salivating.

5 college football games that Las Vegas Raiders scouts should be invested in

Ohio State @ Texas, September 12

For the second consecutive season, this non-conference showdown will gauge the interest of everyone in the league. It is jam-packed with NFL prospects that all 32 teams will be focusing on. From the Raiders' point of view, Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is at the top of the list.

Texas counters with wideouts Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo, both of whom are great pass-catchers. Smith is a lock to come out in the draft next April, while the two Longhorn receivers can move up the draft boards with strong performances.

In the trenches, both clubs feature a premier offensive tackle in this class. Trevor Goosby of Texas will be in the conversation to be the first lineman taken next year. Austin Siereveld of Ohio State is also going to have a lot of eyes on him as he and Texas DE Colin Simmons battle for supremacy.

Simmons has registered 21.0 sacks thus far in his Longhorns career and is poised to be a top-five pick. Buckeye guards Luke Montgomery and Brandon Baker are also two linemen projected to go early in April's draft that the Raiders may have their eyes on.

Transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles can be an All-American for Will Muschamp's Longhorns defense. Many more prospects in this matchup will have scouts doing their homework. Not only could it decide who the favorite is to win the national championship, but also the number one pick in the draft.

Georgia @ Alabama, October 10

Defensive stars will be on full display in this SEC tilt. Georgia's secondary has a pair of first-rounders in the making with Ellis Robinson IV and KJ Bolden. Raylen Wilson and Chris Cole also form the most promising returning linebacker core in the SEC for the Bulldogs.

Alabama returns Bray Hubbard and Zabien Brown in the back seven and Yhonzae Pierre off the edge. On offense, Alabama's Ryan Coleman-Williams is in the running to be one of the top receivers taken next April. But he disappeared in some games in 2025, even with Ty Simpson as his quarterback.

Coleman-Williams still has first-round potential, but he'll need to prove that this fall. A strong showing against Georgia could go a long way for him and his draft stock. OT Michael Carroll showed out on the grandest stage for the Tide last year with a dominant performance against Indiana in a blowout loss.

Ohio State @ Indiana, October 17

A Big Ten championship rematch will shape the future for Indiana's quarterback, Josh Hoover. He could be a theoretical backup option for Fernando Mendoza, unless he explodes as Mendoza did under Curt Cignetti. But Las Vegas' eyes should be elsewhere in this matchup.

Charlie Becker will be Hoover's main pass-catcher, and he burned the Buckeyes in last season's meeting. He has a great rapport with Mendoza already. Wide receiver Nick Marsh is another transfer for Indiana who can make waves in the draft process for the defending national champions.

On the line, left tackle Carter Smith enters his fourth year as Indiana's starter. He and Drew Evans will get the duty of protecting Hoover, just like they did with Mendoza. Hoosier Defensive tackle Tyrique Tucker had the most sacks by an interior defender in the Power Four conferences.

Miami (FL.) @ Notre Dame, November 7

Transfer defensive end Damon Wilson II is hoping to become the next Rueben Bain or Akheem Mesidor at Miami. Beside him is Justin Scott, who will become a full-time starter for the Canes in 2026, and Ahmed Moten Sr., who might be the nation's most feared interior defender.

Notre Dame returns linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa from an ACL tear. The player to watch for is their star cornerback, though. Leonard Moore is everybody's highest-rated cover corner coming out next year. He's joined back there with safety Tae Johnson.

Both will be in for a test against Miami's star sophomore wideout Malachi Toney, who burst onto the scene in his freshman debut. Pitt transfer Francis Brewu is attracting attention from scouts as an Aaron Donald clone for the Irish on the defensive interior.

Oregon @ Ohio State, November 7

Oregon has just about as many draft gems as Ohio State does. Starting on the defensive line, Teitum Tuioti, A 'Mauri Washington, Matayo Uiagalelei and Bear Alexander make up the best line in the nation. Bringing that pass rush to the Horseshoe will be a dream come true for scouts to study.

Then, at safety, Koi Perich comes over from Minnesota for the Ducks. Offensively, Evan Stewart comes back from injury at receiver, and it'll be good to see him healthy. Oregon's roster is always full of great prospects, and an early look at cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. may be in order as well.