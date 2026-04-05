5 players Raiders should trade up into Round 1 for in 2026 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are taking some of the mystery out of the 2026 NFL Draft, as it is all but confirmed that they will use the No. 1 overall pick to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Their direction at No. 36 overall, however, remains the subject of some fairly rigorous debate.

Las Vegas' need for a wide receiver that can support Mendoza, a defensive back that can make plays, and an offensive line that needs one or two more impactful playmakers could even warrant a move back into the first round later this month.

With oodles of tradable picks and some very clear needs still left to address after an aggressive free agency period, the Raiders could be in the mood to make a move up for any one of this quintet of future pro standouts.

5 players Raiders could trade into Round 1 pf 2026 NFL Draft to pick

5. Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

The addition of Tyler Linderbaum went a long way toward fixing this offensive line, but they could use one more big name on the interior after Dylan Parham left in free agency. Pregnon is one of the better pure guards in this class, and the odds of him making it to No. 36 seem to be slipping by the day.

4. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy would be the top cornerback in this class if he were healthy, but after missing the entire 2025 season, some teams might remain unconvinced by what he brings to the table. McCoy's potential could give the Raiders' underwhelming secondary a true All-Pro talent if they hit the jackpot with him.

3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

It seems unlikely that Ohio State's Caleb Downs or Oregon's Dillon Thieneman will be within striking distance, but McNeil-Warren might be. With 6-foot-3 size and tremendous hitting ability, McNeil-Warren would be the best safety the Raiders have had in years, and that may be worth an investment.

2. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor has boundless athletic ability, and his terrific performance against a possible top-five pick in David Bailey suggests that he can take down NFL-level athletes with ease. With teams at the end of the first round showing interest in him, Iheanachor will need to be a trade-up candidate.

1. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

What better gift for Mendoza during his rookie season than his No. 1 wide receiver? Cooper has pulled off some immensely difficult catches, and his route-running is extremely crisp. Cooper may end up emerging as a superior player when compared to other receivers like Washington's Denzel Boston or Texas A&M's KC Concepcion.