5 Raiders underdogs with way more roster hope than fans may realize

It's the hope that kills you, as the old saying goes.

But it is precisely hope that so many members of the Las Vegas Raiders need ahead of training camp. 91 players are currently in the building repping Silver and Black, but only 53 of them will make the final roster, maybe fewer. Another 16, give or take, could be brought back on the practice squad.

With so many Raiders already slotted in and established, the margins are even thinner for those near the bottom of the depth chart. That said, training camp and the preseason can be just the platform these players need to impress the coaching staff or extend their NFL shelf-life elsewhere.

Here are five players currently in Las Vegas who may be considered underdogs or aren't garnering a lot of hype after OTAs and mandatory minicamp, but have way more roster hope than a lot of Raider Nation realizes. The path isn't easy or guaranteed for them, but it's more impossible than you think.

Las Vegas Raiders underdogs with solid roster chances

Carter Runyon, TE

Ian Thomas is widely considered a lock for the Raiders at tight end, but Runyon may have something to say about that later this month. It didn't take long for him to get activated from the practice squad last year after joining as a UDFA, and Runyon's ascension could easily continue this season.

Runyon is a big target with good athleticism, speed and pass-catching ability who flashed a lot last preseason and made the most of his limited snaps as a rookie, proving that he can pass-block at the NFL level. Plus, Klint Kubiak should covet his alignment versatility. Runyon could be something.

Shedrick Jackson, WR

Okay, I will concede that Jackson got a bit of hype before the Raiders broke for the summer, but he's still very much an underdog in a crowded wide receiver room. Las Vegas is desperately looking for answers out wide, and they won't turn a blind eye to someone balling out. Jackson can easily do that.

After narrowly missing the cut last year, Jackson hung around and eventually got some burn, scoring his first career touchdown in Week 14. If the Raiders' young pass-catchers don't take a step forward, then Jackson stands to benefit most. Oh, and he can play special teams, too, which is critical.

Tristin McCollum, SAF

The Raiders' secondary was a disaster last year, but with how few snaps McCollum played, he can't really be blamed too much for that. But with the additions of draft picks Treydan Stukes and Dalton Johnson, plus a handful of UDFAs, there hasn't been much talk about McCollum as of late.

Maybe there should be, though.

McCollum was claimed on waivers by John Spytek less than a year ago and performed well in sparse opportunities. Two clear ways exist for McCollum to make the 53: he could simply play well enough to make it, or Las Vegas could cut a more expensive rotational safety and keep him around for cheaper.

Either way, don't be shocked at all if he creeps onto the back end of the roster once again.

Cameron McGrone, LB

McGrone was signed without much fanfare after the 2026 NFL Draft, but the equation at the bottom of the Raiders' linebacker room is far from solved. The top four are set, but who does Las Vegas keep between McGrone, Segun Olubi and Xavian Sorey Jr.? The latter feels like a practice squad stash.

So, in all likelihood, it will come down to McGrone and Olubi. If we follow the money, the Raiders paid McGrone more after watching Olubi for a month in practice. Just some food for thought. If I had to guess, Las Vegas keeps four or chooses Olubi. But McGrone has a lot more hope than meets the eye.

Brennan Jackson, OLB

Jackson may be the most forgotten Raider on the roster, as he was claimed on waivers last fall after the preseason but was placed on IR before the fanbase could see him in action. And not only is Las Vegas running a bit light on the edge, but a switch to a 3-4 base may work wonders for this true OLB.

He was a fifth-round pick by the LA Rams in 2024, so Jackson must have some juice, and Spytek clearly likes him. With a full training camp and preseason to show what he can do, Jackson may sneak in as the fifth edge rusher in Las Vegas. Cian Slone won't make it easy, but Jackson has potential.

Bonus: Tyler Duzansky, LS

All long snappers are underdogs! Duzansky was considered the best in the class coming out of college this spring, and the Raiders gave him a nice chunk of guaranteed money. His path is simple: Beat out Alex Ward, who was signed this offseason by Las Vegas to compete for a job.