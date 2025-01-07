5 Reasons why Raiders head coaching job is appealing

Owner Mark Davis made the decision on Tuesday afternoon to relieve Antonio Pierce of his head coaching duties.

Now, the Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready to hire their fifth coach in as many years, and their ninth since Davis took over the team in 2011.

We know that Tom Brady will be a part of the hiring process and that there are several good candidates potentially available to replace Pierce.

But as much as those coaches have to sell themselves to the Raiders' hiring committee, the Raiders will have to sell their situation to those coaches.

The pitch is simple.

1. Las Vegas has tons of draft capital

In what was a disappointing season for the Silver and Black, their reward was the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They also received a third-round pick when they dealt Davante Adams to the Jets, so the team has four selections in the top 75. According to Tankathon.com's draft pick power rankings, the Raiders have the third-best collection of picks in this year's draft.

10 total selections are projected for the Raiders based on the compensatory pick formula, so any new coach would have plenty of weapons at their disposal to build the team their way.

2. Tom Telesco is a capable GM

Tom Telesco is one of the most respected general managers in the league and it should be exciting for any prospective coach to work alongside him.

In his first year with the Raiders, he made three incredible selections in the first two days of the draft, including two that landed on PFF's All-Rookie Team. Brock Bowers could very well be a First Team All-Pro as well, and the organization has Telesco to thank.

Las Vegas is also projected to have over $110 million in cap space available this offseason, which could allow a coach to bring in top-tier talent or a slew of familiar players.

With all these weapons at your disposal, you have the opportunity to build a team just as you envision.

3. The Raiders' roster is not devoid of talent

Do not let the Raiders' 4-13 record fool you, this team has some serious talent.

Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby are the obvious names that come to mind, but there are great players in nearly every position group. Guys like Kolton Miller, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Jakorian Bennett are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to legitimate NFL starters already on the roster and under contract.

There are also a handful of projected Raiders free agents that a new coach would have a good chance of resigning, like Robert Spillane, Nate Hobbs, and Tre'Von Moehrig.

4. There are logistical perks

Coaches are human beings, and they enjoy nice things just like players or anyone else would.

Not only is Allegiant Stadium one of the newest and most spectacular NFL stadiums, but the training facilities in Henderson are top-notch. These state-of-the-art buildings would be a joy for any coach to work in.

Oh, and people who are employed in the state of Nevada do not have to pay state income tax. Head coach salaries are not as high as the players are, but that is a significant chunk of money that a coach gets to keep.

5. Raider Nation

Perhaps the best reason to become the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is to gain access to this great fanbase and historic franchise.

While the last few decades have not been kind to the Silver and Black, any coach who comes in and turns things around would be an iconic figure for one of the most storied and notable franchises in all of professional sports.

Raiders fans are the best in the world and this is a fanbase and organization starving for success.

If a coach can deliver, then the story will write itself.