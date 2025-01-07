5 head coaching candidates who would be ideal for Raiders after Antonio Pierce firing

The Las Vegas Raiders were apparently unwilling to give head coach Antonio Pierce a second season in charge of their entire operation. After going 4-13 in 2024 despite a host of quarterback injuries, Pierce was let go as Raiders head coach just one year after having the interim tag removed.

GM Tom Telesco and the rest of the Raiders can sit back knowing they will have a very attractive job opening. The Raiders have nine figures worth of cap space, have stars on both sides of the ball in Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby, and have the ability to let whoever comes in pick their starting quarterback.

These five candidates will assuredly get interest from the rest of the league, but the Raiders might be able to secure their services if they are proactive enough in their search. One can only hope that Mark Davis finally finds the right leader.

5 head coaching candidates Raiders must consider after Antonio Pierce firing

5. Jesse Minter, DC, Los Angeles Chargers

While some fans may not like the idea of hiring another defensive coach, Minter has turned the Chargers from one of the worst defenses in the league to one of the best overnight. Should Minter be able to put together an offense that gets the most out of Bowers, he could be the secret ingredient this team needs.

4. Todd Monken, OC, Baltimore Ravens

Everywhere Monken has gone, he has created an explosive passing offense. His last two Ravens offenses helped Lamar Jackson win one MVP in 2023 and put together one of the best quarterback seasons ever in 2024. Monken also has past head coaching experience taking a one-win Southern Miss program to 9-5 in two years.

3. Kellen Moore, OC, Philadelphia Eagles

After creating aerial circuses in Dallas and Los Angeles, Moore (who Telesco hired in LA) has put together a terrific smashmouth offense that pushed Saquon Barkley to 2,000 yards rushing. Moore's stock within the league is still very high due to his offensive creativity.

2. Ben Johnson, OC, Detroit Lions

Johnson is the most highly-regarded candidate on the market, and the Raiders would be fools if they didn't at least check in to see if he has interest in the job. If he installs the same offense he helped create in Detroit, look for Johnson to make the Raiders competitive overnight.

1. Mike Vrabel, Former HC, Tennessee Titans

Vrabel has long been rumored to favor the New England Patriots, for whom he starred as a linebacker. However, could old chum Tom Brady making a passionate pitch to him in the ownership role be enough to sway him? If so, the Raiders could land a culture-changer that can help navigate a tough division.