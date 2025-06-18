5 winners (and 2 losers) from Raiders 2025 mandatory minicamp

The Las Vegas Raiders may have more moving pieces than any other NFL team this offseason, but things seem to be going smoothly under head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.

Now that the offseason program has been completed for the Silver and Black, it's time to take a look at which players' stock rose and fell throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Raiders' mandatory minicamp provided more solutions than problems

Winner: DJ Glaze

Glaze was considered to be on the hot seat heading into the NFL Draft, as many felt that the Raiders would consider taking an offensive tackle with the No. 6 overall pick. However, they chose Ashton Jeanty and have all but already confirmed that Glaze will be the starting right tackle this season.

Winner: Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Thornton received more hype than almost any player during minicamp, as his 6-foot-5 frame and 4.3-second 40-yard dash speed captivated his teammates and Las Vegas reporters. While he still has to compete with Tre Tucker and Jack Bech to be the team's No. 2 receiver, the offseason program showed what he is capable of and gave Thornton plenty to build on.

Winner: Michael Mayer

Mayer has certainly endured his ups and downs with the Raiders, but he finally seems to be with a coaching staff that appreciates his skillset. Brock Bowers will always be the No. 1 tight end as long as he is in Las Vegas, but Carroll and Chip Kelly seem determined to get the young pass-catcher more involved. Several reports corroborated this, so Mayer could be in for his best season yet.

Loser: Christian Wilkins

Wilkins did not participate in the latest phase of the team's offseason program, which makes him an obvious loser from minicamp. Availability is always a player's best ability, and Wilkins cannot be the Pro Bowl-level player that he has been billed to be if he is on the sidelines this season. There will be hope if he returns by training camp, but that will start to dwindle if his absence continues.

Winner: Darien Porter

Porter was seen by many as a project, so not much was expected from him in Year 1. However, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore reported that Porter was playing with the first-team defense throughout OTAs and minicamp. If he can become a starting cornerback in just one offseason, his ceiling may be higher than some thought.

Winner: Raheem Mostert

Mostert was never going to be the workhorse back for the Raiders upon signing, but his role seemingly diminished even more with the addition of Ashton Jeanty. However, Carroll confirmed last week that he plans to take a committee approach to the running back room, which means that the 2023 NFL rushing touchdowns leader may see more touches than originally projected.

Loser: Jakorian Bennett

While Bennett did not necessarily do anything wrong during minicamp, he was running exclusively with the second team defense during the offseason program according to multiple reports. Last year, he was the team's top cornerback, but it seems that the new regime has different plans for him. Despite his ball skills, he is a bit small for a prototypical wide corner in Carroll's system, so it will be interesting to see where and how much he is utilized this season.