9 losers (and 1 winner) from yet another embarrassing Raiders primetime loss

The Las Vegas Raiders barely put up a fight on Monday Night Football against a below-average Dallas Cowboys team. This was the second straight week that Raider Nation was forced to watch its team get embarrassed on a national stage and seem lost for answers.

Changes should be coming in Las Vegas, but time will tell if they actually do. In the meantime, let's take a look at the Raiders' one winner from the 33-16 loss, and an abbreviated list of the team's losers, as fans know that this list could be miles long.

Winner and losers from Raiders' blowout loss to Cowboys

Winner

1. Maxx Crosby

Crosby was his typical disruptive self against the Cowboys' offensive line. He even gave the Raiders' offense an opportunity to score with a sack fumble in the first half, and he had a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits on Dak Prescott. But his efforts were fruitless, as always.

Losers

1. Offensive line

It doesn't take advanced analytics to know how bad this unit was on Monday. Yes, they went through some changes this week, but they provided zero resistance against the Cowboys' front, as Smith was sacked four times, pressured on nearly every drop-back, and the Raiders totaled 27 rushing yards.

2. Pete Carroll

Carroll, despite a long week to rest and prepare, did not have his guys ready to go in a primetime home matchup. The team looked lost, undisciplined and outmatched in every sector of the contest, which is a disturbing theme that has continued to develop and not once been curbed.

3. Chip Kelly

In fairness to Kelly, the offensive line was a complete disaster. But he is not entirely absolved of blame for that, and he had no answers as to how to combat it. The run-pass balance was completely, and historically, out of whack, and if not for a gift from Crosby and a garbage-time score, Las Vegas would have scored in the single digits again.

4. Will Putnam

Putnam made his first NFL start against the Cowboys, which were also his first regular season snaps at center. He got tossed around all night and was the chief reason why the Raiders' offensive line looked so inept against Dallas. Yes, the Cowboys have a tough front, but this was an ugly outing.

RELATED: Jakobi Meyers did something on Sunday he was never going to do with Raiders

5. Kyu Blu Kelly

Kelly got worked by George Pickens throughout the entire contest. It was almost tough to evaluate the rest of the defense because Prescott just kept throwing at Kelly, knowing he would have success. Kelly gave up two touchdowns and a whole lot more, and he didn't even play the whole game.

6. Isaiah Pola-Mao

Pola-Mao gave up a touchdown to CeeDee Lamb early in the game, and despite his having nine tackles, he was out of position all night. It is tough at times to decipher who is at fault in Las Vegas' zone-heavy scheme, but Pola-Mao always seems to be in the area, so perhaps he's a big culprit.

7. Malcolm Koonce

Koonce hasn't had a banner campaign in his return from an ACL tear, and Monday was no different. His only contribution was a personal foul, as he was blanked entirely from the stat sheet. Yes, Tyler Guyton flopped quite a bit, and the season has been frustrating, but Koonce has to keep his cool.

8. Patrick Graham

Graham, shockingly, was lost for answers against the Cowboys. They're a high-powered unit, certainly, but this Raiders team forgot how to tackle again and looked outschemed on every drive. Graham also dropped eight and rushed three on 4th-and-1 near the goal line at one point, giving Dallas the easiest touchdown ever.

9. The future in Las Vegas

It's hard to figure out where the Raiders go from here. Carroll practically admitted that he's not the man for the job, and both the franchise and fan base must be getting sick of the same old charade. Constantly changing leadership has done them no favors, but can things really continue like this? If they make a change, they start from square one again. If they don't, expect more of the same.