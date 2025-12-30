Adam Schefter offered the latest on what Raiders will do with Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders have just one game, a Week 18 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, standing between them and the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. This is a welcome consolation prize for the 2-14 record and brutally frustrating season the franchise and fan base have endured.

There will be plenty to address in the offseason, namely the quarterback position. The first order of business, however, will likely be figuring things out with Maxx Crosby. The superstar pass rusher was shut down for the final two games of the season, a move that he vehemently disagreed with.

While he reportedly stormed out of the building upon being informed of the decision on Friday and was not present for Sunday's game, Crosby was back at the Raiders' facility on Monday. Additionally, Adam Schefter shared an update on how he expects things to play out this offseason.

Adam Schefter's update on Maxx Crosby will allow Raiders fans to breathe a sigh of relief

The Raiders' decision to shut down Crosby, Brock Bowers, and Jeremy Chinn for the final two games is one that fans were able to get behind. There is no need for any player to risk getting even more hurt in meaningless games, which the franchise is better off losing to remain at the top of the draft board.

While there were questions about how that decision would affect Crosby's willingness to stay in Las Vegas, Schefter shared an encouraging update during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

"[The Raiders] have no plans to trade him," Schefter said. "I don't know if that will change. I don't know if he demands anything and makes it such that they have to trade him, but, right now, that's not how they're thinking."

RELATED: Malcolm Koonce is now forcing Raiders' hand in Maxx Crosby's absence

Raiders fans should be happy to hear Schefter's update, as Crosby has proven to be the heart and soul of the team. The Raiders finally have the opportunity to rebuild during the offseason, but keeping the five-time Pro Bowler in Silver and Black should be a top priority for the front office.

Las Vegas will hold the first overall pick with a loss in the season finale, allowing them to land a franchise quarterback. They have a total of ten picks and have over $100 million in cap space, giving them a big opportunity to quickly turn things around, provided they have the right head coach, too.

If the Raiders can bounce back in 2026, Crosby will likely be a major part of that. Schefter's update should give fans of the franchise hope that the team's offseason will get off to a strong start. But, as he said, that could change.