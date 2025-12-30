Amy Trask provides ulterior motive for Raiders to keep Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders are seemingly in a bit of a pickle with Maxx Crosby. After the team shut down the superstar defensive end for the final two games of the 2025 NFL season, some tempers may have flared, and Crosby was noticeably absent from the sidelines during the Raiders' Week 17 game.

While Crosby reportedly returned to the team facility on Monday, his future in Las Vegas may still be very much in question. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that, while the team does not currently have plans to trade him, that could change depending on how things pan out in the near future.

Raiders fans want Crosby to stay in Las Vegas, but they are smart enough to see the benefits of trading him for a potentially franchise-altering draft haul. The legendary Amy Trask, however, sees a unique and previously unmentioned reason why she thinks Crosby isn't going anywhere.

Amy Trask claims Raiders will want to keep Maxx Crosby for off-field business reasons

Trask, now a CBS Sports analyst, but more famous for her role as the Raiders' CEO and Al Davis' right-hand woman, weighed in on the Crosby situation currently unfolding. She made a post on social media on Monday, explaining that the Raiders' wanting to keep Crosby may have an ulterior motive.

"I love you @Raiders fans, I always will, so I share this with the hope it may alleviate some concern: I believe it to be unlikely that @CrosbyMaxx will seek to leave the team, given his business relationships with @TomBrady and @JimGrayOfficial that extend beyond the field."

Obviously, the Raiders' front office and coaching staff will want Crosby for his on-field prowess. But if Brady and Gray, whom many, including Trask, believe have a disproportionately strong say in the organization's decisions, want Crosby to stay, then perhaps he will, for off-the-field reasons.

RELATED: Pete Carroll keeps his promise as Maxx Crosby returns to Raiders' facility

The Princess of Darkness has certainly earned her credibility with Raider Nation, so there is no reason to doubt what she says here. Keeping Crosby under these circumstances would be a bit interesting, but in a way, fans can't complain about whatever keeps him in Las Vegas.

Gray's involvement with the franchise is a bit of a touchy subject, as not everything appears to be on the up and up. But in this way, it could benefit the team. It's unknown exactly what business ventures Trask is referring to, but perhaps it wouldn't take more than a few Google searches to find out.

Decisions in this organization should be made based on merit and what is best for the team and their future success. Business relationships should not factor into things, but if you believe Trask, perhaps they will. At least it gives the Raiders an increased chance of keeping Crosby, if he even wants to stay.