Antonio Pierce may not be only one to blame for horrible Raiders season

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently one of the worst teams in the league, so much so that there's a non-zero chance of head coach Antonio Pierce could be fired at the end of this season just a few months removed from getting a strong vote of confidence.

Pierce has looked out of his depth this season. His in-game decisions are puzzling, and the offense has been a complete no-show after the Davante Adams trade. However, Pierce is not the only one who should be put in the fanbase's crosshairs. Some coaches, even departed ones, must be held to task.

Bleacher Report put the blame not primarily on Pierce, but rather his hiring of poor coordinators, particularly offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. With oodles of quarterback injuries this season, B/R is seemingly giving Pierce a pass for not being able to win in a very difficult situation.

B/R blames Antonio Pierce's coaching hires for terrible Raiders schedule

Getsy was once held in high regard as a Packers assistant coach, but his terrible stint as offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears earned him a one-way ticket out of town. Somehow, a defensive-minded coach in Pierce thought Getsy was the man for the job in Las Vegas.

After an increasingly poor run of form as offensive coordinator defined by play-calling issues and a general lack of structure, Getsy was fired in November. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who Pierce kept on the staff after Josh McDaniels was fired, has been better, but by no means a rousing success.

Would the Raiders have been a playoff team if Pierce made a more dynamic OC hire? In all likelihood, no. Would they have been a bit more competitive and picked up a few extra wins in the process? Without a doubt. Pierce may come to regret that move given how hot his seat is.

The Raiders deserve 100% of the blame pie for this trainwreck of the season; the only question is about how it should be divided up. While Pierce is not blameless due to some questionable in-game decisions, he may have shot himself in the foot before the year ever began by trusting Getsy.