Bold prediction for Raiders' Ashton Jeanty is a nonsensical buzzkill

Despite being part of an offense that rarely functioned well, and operating behind an offensive line that was equal parts inept and misaligned, Ashton Jeanty somehow topped 1,300 yards from scrimmage and had 10 total touchdowns as a rookie last year for the Las Vegas Raiders.

With improvements all around him heading into his second season, Jeanty is in line for a breakthrough campaign. Head coach Klint Kubiak hinted at something resembling a backfield timeshare very early on, but more recently he proved he has come to his senses.

"We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton," Kubiak said. "The next guy that steps up, whoever that may be. That's going to be seen here in practice, OTAs, and training camp. But we think we should continue to challenge Ashton and get more out of him. ... I said that before: I think it's important to have a quality second back. But the best players got to play, and we got to get them on the field as much as we can. I don't know the play snap percentage, but you look at Christian McCaffrey, his play snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don't want to come off the field."

Managing Jeanty's workload, when the situation dictates, will be important. But he had the sixth-most touches in the league last season (321), and a better-functioning offense is lined up to naturally keep that touch volume high.

Kubiak is already done suggesting that Jeanty will share work in a notable way.

Bold 2026 prediction for Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty defies all logic

To mark being just inside of 100 days until the opener, Connor Orr of SI.com has offered up 100 bold predictions for the 2026 NFL season. A few of them have to do with the Raiders, but this one stood out the most:

"Ashton Jeanty will not lead the Raiders in rushing touchdowns"

"The Raiders’ 2025 first-round pick will not be phased out by new head coach Klint Kubiak, but he will find himself in the middle of a far more crowded field of playmakers who are getting time in the new coach’s system."

So if Jeanty doesn't lead the Raiders in rushing touchdowns this season, who will?

Rookie Mike Washington Jr. may vulture some goal line work, but taking Jeanty off the field in those situations won't make tons of sense. Beyond the rookie, who exactly makes up this "far more crowded field of playmakers" who will take so many rushing touchdowns away from the Raiders' RB1?

Kubiak doesn't seem likely to try to fully replicate what he had in Seattle last season, when Zach Charbonnet had 12 rushing touchdowns to Kenneth Walker III's five. Washington Jr. is close in physical profile to Charbonnet, but Jeanty is a better, younger and more durable back than Walker III.

The only conceivable way Jeanty doesn't lead the Raiders in rushing touchdowns this season is if he misses a noticeable number of games. Even then, he still might. There are bold predictions, then there are bold predictions that can't hold up to even a light amount of scrutiny.

A scenario where Jeanty is apparently healthy throughout and doesn't lead the Raiders in rushing touchdowns this season would, if nothing else, be a massive buzzkill for fans, the team, and any fantasy managers who draft him.