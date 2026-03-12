Chiefs’ biggest FA signing helped Raiders pick up offseason win over Chiefs

The 2026 NFL offseason has been a wild one for the Las Vegas Raiders, but all things considered, the team is in really good shape following the start of free agency.

The Raiders have made several significant additions, and it seems like the team will also still have Maxx Crosby for the 2026 NFL season. To make things even better, Las Vegas has also been given an opportunity to laugh at the Kansas City Chiefs already.

Kansas City, determined to prove that their dynastic run isn’t over, made one of the biggest free agency signings of the offseason. The Chiefs signed veteran running back Kenneth Walker, fresh off a Super Bowl MVP with the Seattle Seahawks, to a three-year deal worth $43 million.

However, when Walker arrived in Kansas City, he looked like he was getting off the plane to join the Raiders.

Kenneth Walker joins Chiefs while wearing Raiders’ John Madden shirt

The star running back was decked out in all black, and even had on a black and silver T-shirt with legendary Raiders coach John Madden on the front of it.

Wearing a black and silver John Madden shirt to sign with the #Chiefs https://t.co/83cQykCCKa — Justin Churchill (@ChurchillAtoZ) March 12, 2026

This was certainly unintentional by Walker. John Madden is an NFL legend, and while his legacy as a coach is with the Raiders, he is one of the giants of the game that supersedes a singular franchise.

That’s why he’s on a T-shirt that people will want to wear. However, this was a nice reminder to Kansas City of the Raiders’ legacy, and perhaps also a subconscious hint that Las Vegas is coming for the Chiefs and the rest of the AFC West.

The Chiefs, however, are no longer the kings of the division; that title belongs to the Denver Broncos, who won the AFC West last season. Kansas City finished the year one spot ahead of Las Vegas in the division, at third, going 6-11.

Kansas City knew it needed to make significant changes if it was going to get back to contender status, and that’s why it went out and signed a player like Walker. Albeit, for probably way too much money.

Las Vegas has made its fair share of moves already, and the franchise is staring down what should be a productive draft. Once the Raiders finish attacking the offseason, the hope is that the team will be built so that it can laugh at the Chiefs for what’s happening on the field.