Jets expert isn't counting out Geno Smith in mid-season Raiders matchup

Geno Smith did a lot of damage to the Las Vegas Raiders in just one season. But his parting gifts -- the No. 1 overall pick, which turned into Fernando Mendoza, and a late-round pick swap -- are enough for most fans to let bygones be bygones and simply move on from yet another failed era.

Somehow, Smith seemingly landed another start gig this season with the New York Jets, who have also been in quarterback purgatory, much like the Silver and Black. And while most Las Vegas fans expect the Jets to completely bottom out this year, one Jets expert is at least holding out hope.

To continue our previews of the Raiders' 2026 opponents, we spoke to Charlie Baduini of The Jet Press, FanSided's dedicated Jets page. He provided insight about all things New York in this Week 8 matchup, and he isn't necessarily counting Smith out just yet.

Geno Smith-led New York Jets may not be pushover Las Vegas Raiders fans think

Q: The Jets took a trip down memory lane this offseason when they traded for Geno Smith. What's been the buzz about him thus far, and is there any true faith in the fanbase that he can take this team where they want to go this year?

A: I think the fanbase is cautiously optimistic about Geno's return to New York. He wasn't great last year, obviously, but with an improved supporting cast, he could absolutely be better in 2026. At the same time, I don't think anyone would be shocked if he continued his downward trend. After all, a good majority of fans would rather tank for a quarterback.

Q: New York also added another former Raider in free agency, guard Dylan Parham. How has he looked in the offseason program?

A: When it comes to offensive linemen, no news is typically good news, and it's been pretty quiet on the Parham front this summer. He's not a world-beater or anything, and the Jets don't need him to be. But as long as he lives up to his billing as a starting-caliber guard, New York's offensive line should be in the top half of the league.

Q: Aaron Glenn is rumored to be on the hot seat heading into the 2026 NFL season. Is it possible that he's been fired by Week 8's matchup against Las Vegas? Who would be the likely candidate to replace him as the interim?

A: If the Jets start the season 0-7, as they did in 2025, there's a real good chance Glenn is gone before that Week 8 matchup against the Raiders. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich makes the most sense as the interim head coach, given his past experience.

Q: What was the biggest or most impactful move that the Jets made this offseason?

A: I think the most impactful move the Jets made this offseason was the addition of David Bailey. New York had no pass rush presence in 2025, and Bailey was projected to be the most pro-ready prospect of any player in April's draft. I would hope that he can come in right away and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks in a way that we didn't see last year.

Q: Do the Jets have a glaring weakness that the Raiders can exploit in this matchup? If so, what is it?

A: The Jets' secondary is still suspect. They went out and got Nahshon Wright in free agency, who was one of the league's best ball-hawking cornerbacks in 2025, but he also gives up a lot of yards in coverage. Whoever is playing quarterback in Week 8 for Las Vegas should have a chance to light it up.

Q: What is a strength of the Jets that Las Vegas or the national media may be sleeping on in this contest?

A: I still think the Jets offense is a touch underrated. Yeah, Geno is a major question mark, but the offensive line, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends are young and talented. As long as their veteran quarterback can manage the game, the Jets' playmakers should be able to do the heavy lifting.

Q: Would you rather face Fernando Mendoza or Kirk Cousins?

A: Cousins. I'd rather not see Mendoza, a quarterback the Jets drafted No. 1 overall in an alternate universe, light them up at MetLife Stadium.

Other Las Vegas Raiders 2026 season previews:



Week 1 - Miami Dolphins

Weeks 2&14 - Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3 - New Orleans Saints

Week 4 - Kansas City Chiefs

Week 5 - New England Patriots

Week 6 - Buffalo Bills

Week 7 - Los Angeles Rams

Week 9 - San Francisco 49ers (Coming Soon)

Week 10 - Seattle Seahawks (Coming Soon)

Weeks 11&15 - Denver Broncos (Coming Soon)

Week 12 - Cleveland Browns (Coming Soon)

Week 16 - Tennessee Titans (Coming Soon)

Week 17 - Arizona Cardinals (Coming Soon)