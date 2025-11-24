Clock should start ticking for this Raiders coach after Chip Kelly's exit

The Las Vegas Raiders made their second significant coaching change of the 2025 NFL season after Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. They fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, just two games after firing special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

Of course, the special teams unit hasn't exactly been improved since McMahon's departure, as they struggled tremendously again in Week 12. It remains to be seen what this offense can do without Kelly, but it's becoming clear that this team's struggles run deeper than just a few people.

Perhaps the biggest issue this season, however, has been the Raiders' offensive line. Despite being comprised primarily of the same players as last year, when the group hovered around average, they have been the worst unit in the league by a mile, and their position coach should be the next to go.

OL coach Brennan Carroll should be next to go for Raiders (but won't)

Unfortunately, Las Vegas' offensive line coach is Brennan Carroll, son of head coach Pete Carroll, so a firing does not seem imminent. But there is absolutely no excuse for a professional football team to keep a coach of this caliber around, especially when the unit's shortcomings are so glaringly obvious.

On Sunday, the Raiders gave up a whopping 10 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss against the Browns. But that is just the tip of the iceberg. Much was made about the team's decision to frequently leave a struggling Stone Forsythe on an island by himself against Myles Garrett.

Garrett rewarded Las Vegas' poor decision-making with 3.0 sacks, 4 tackles for a loss and 6 quarterback hits by himself. Yes, Garrett is on an unbelievable tear right now, but the Raiders' offensive line has relinquished 20 sacks in the last three games, so it wasn't just an issue Sunday.

Pete Carroll recently told the media that Forsythe has been playing the best football of his career, but when your track record is as shaky as Forsythe's is, that doesn't mean much. As Former Raiders guard Richie Incognito put it so lovingly, "Bold new strategy… don’t block Myles Garrett."

To make matters worse, Las Vegas just isn't improving or learning from its mistakes. They gave up 4 sacks in the first half to Cleveland, and instead of making an adjustment, they gave up another 6 in the second half. This has been a theme all season.

Pete Carroll even said at halftime on the broadcast that things had been so hard for the offense because Geno Smith hadn't had a chance in the pocket. So, Carroll is well aware of the offensive line's struggles, but he refuses to make a change.

Las Vegas has given up 41 sacks this season, which is the second-most in the NFL, and they are on the heels of the most sacks allowed in a single game by the team since 2013. The Raiders also average the lowest yards per carry in the NFL, which begs the question of why Brennan Carroll still has a job.

The answer is quite obvious, but that doesn't make it any better. The selective accountability in Las Vegas has gone too far, as Pete Carroll has clearly picked and chosen his favorites, who are immune from liability for the team's struggles.

But Brennan Carroll should absolutely be the next domino to fall for the Raiders, no matter what his last name is.