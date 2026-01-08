Colin Cowherd staked his claim on which HC-QB path the Raiders should take

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2025 NFL season with the expectation that they going to take a step in the right direction. The team finished the year with a 3-14 record, however, which resulted in the front office dismissing Pete Carroll on Monday.

That move came as no surprise to the fan base, as the oldest head coach in NFL history seemed out of touch for much of the year. Once the Raiders secured the No. 1 overall pick and had the opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback, Carroll's fate was seemingly sealed.

Las Vegas will begin the 2026 season with its sixth head coach in as many seasons. The front office will likely look to bring in a head coach who is best suited to develop a rookie quarterback. Colin Cowherd recently revealed who he believes the Raiders should target to fill both areas of need.

Colin Cowherd thinks Raiders should go down Stefanski-Mendoza avenue

The 2026 offseason, in totality, will be pivotal for the Raiders if they hope to turn things around anytime soon. The team is expected to have a total of 10 draft picks next April, including the No. 1 overall selection, and over $110 million in cap space.

That should allow them to fill several key areas of need, and should also be enough to attract nearly any head coach candidate. Cowherd recently suggested that the team should hire former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, while drafting Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

"What I would do if I was the Raiders: I would hire Kevin Stefanski. I would give him Mendoza," Cowherd said. "I think Stefanski's not a yeller, he's more of a teacher. Mendoza's personality, the sport's going with offensive guys. I would go get Kevin Stefanski."

Cowherd's guest, John Middlekauff, noted that he is not the biggest fan of Stefanski, but that he also believes the Raiders should hire him due to the lack of top-tier offensive coaches available during this hiring cycle.

Las Vegas is one of six head coaching vacancies available this offseason, and if it plays its cards right, could have its choice of whichever candidate the front office prefers. That would be an incredible twist of fate from where the Raiders were a year ago.

Stefanski, too, was fired by the Browns on Monday after a 5-12 season. He lasted six years in the role, finishing his tenure with just a 45-56 mark. He did, however, lead Cleveland to two postseason appearances, as well as a win, while being named the NFL Coach of the Year in 2020 and 2023.

It is unclear if the Raiders are looking to hire a retread coach or bring in a first-timer to lead the franchise. Their current list of interviews would indicate that they are casting a wide net and keeping their options open.

Assuming that Mendoza is indeed the first overall pick, the right hire will be pivotal to set him up to succeed in Las Vegas. It appears that John Spytek and company will do their due diligence before deciding who will lead the team in 2026.