Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 head coach and coordinator interview tracker

Before the Las Vegas Raiders do anything else this offseason, they need to get the right head coach and a great staff in place. Pete Carroll was not the right fit with general manager John Spytek, but the latter will now be working with minority owner Tom Brady to find the franchise's next leader.

The ideal candidate for much of Raider Nation would be a young coach from an offensive background, as Las Vegas is expected to land a franchise quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That rookie signal-caller would need the right person to help develop him.

Although no candidates appear to stand out among the rest like a handful did at this time last year, the coaching cycle is always full of gems and surprises. Below is a current (and growing) list of who the Raiders have and will interview for their current head coach vacancy, as well as any coordinators.

Raiders' 2026 head coach interviews

Vance Joseph, DC, Denver Broncos

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Joseph is expected to interview with the Raiders this week. Joseph was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2017-18, the Arizona Cardinals' defensive coordinator from 2019-22, and returned to the Broncos as a defensive coordinator from 2023-25.

Raiders' 2026 coordinator interviews

Las Vegas has no reported interviews set up with offensive or defensive coordiantor candidates yet.

Check back for updates!