Could Raiders reunite former Seahawks staffer and QB under Pete Carroll?

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason is in full swing.

After introducing both Pete Carroll and John Spytek officially to the media on Monday morning as the team's next head coach and general manager, the tandem hit the ground running on filling out their coaching staff.

Carroll already brought in an outside name and a familiar face to interview for the defensive coordinator position, but there is also speculation that Patrick Graham could also be considered for the job.

All was quiet on the offensive front, until Tom Pelissero broke the following on Tuesday:

Darrell Bevell has a rich history as an offensive coordinator both with Carroll in Seattle and for multiple other franchises. His quarterback in Seattle was none other than Russell Wilson, a player who many feel will end up in Las Vegas this season.

This deep-seated connection begs the question: is there some weight to the "Wilson to Las Vegas" rumors? Or are people merely connecting dots that make sense to them but have no bearing on what the Raiders will do?

By the numbers, Bevell's tenure in Seattle was certainly successful. In his seven years, the team had four top-10 scoring offenses as well as a season they ranked 11th. His lone season in the bottom third of the league was the year before Russell Wilson was drafted.

Together, the two won a Super Bowl under Carroll and Wilson made it to four Pro Bowls in six seasons. He was also a finalist for Rookie of the Year and twice for Offensive Player of the Year.

It has certainly been some time since the two worked together, as Bevell was dismissed from the Seahawks' staff before the 2018 season. However, neither Bevell nor Wilson have had much success apart from each other.

In his stints with the Lions and Jaguars, Bevell failed to have anything better than the 18th-best scoring offense in the league, and Wilson's play certainly took a step back with both the Broncos and Steelers.

Bevell has worked as the Miami Dolphins' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator since 2022; an offense that finished No. 4 and No. 1 in the league in his first two seasons. With Tua Tagovailoa missing extended time this past season, the passing offense did flutter a bit, but still finished in the upper half of the league.

Perhaps the two, when put together, are better than the sum of their parts. While this idea does not excite Raider Nation, it is certainly a possibility and something to monitor as Carroll moves forward putting his staff together.