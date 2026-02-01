Daniel Jeremiah just put any fears to rest about Raiders' draft plans

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of their worst seasons in franchise history in 2025, finishing just 3-14. There was a light at the end of the tunnel, however, as the team walked away with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

They have since moved on from Pete Carroll and appear to be hiring Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to replace him. While that potential announcement won't come until after Super Bowl LX, Fernando Mendoza is the clear favorite to be selected with the first pick in the draft.

There have, however, been some who have suggested that Las Vegas should consider trading the pick, whether that is to move back in the draft for a haul or for an established option under center. Daniel Jeremiah's latest update, however, should put Raiders fans at ease.

Raiders fans can rest knowing that Fernando Mendoza appears destined for Las Vegas

Mendoza had a great 2025 season, checking all of the boxes, as he won the Heisman Trophy while leading the Indiana Hoosiers to their first Big Ten title since 1967 and their first-ever national title. He threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 72.0% of his passes and adding 276 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Despite suggestions that Las Vegas should trade the No. 1 overall pick, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to shut down that chatter.

"I think the Jets would effort with all the picks that they've accumulated to try and see if they can pry that pick away from the Raiders," Jeremiah said. "And the buzz down here [at the Senior Bowl] amongst all the teams is there's no chance the Raiders would trade off of that pick."

RELATED: Raiders land gem after gem in post-Senior Bowl 7-round mock draft haul

Jeremiah reiterated that the Jets would try to move up, but labeled their efforts as irrelevant, claiming that the Raiders won't pass up an opportunity to draft the Hoosiers' star. He added that Mendoza checks all the boxes in terms of talent and size, while noting that he is well-equipped to not get distracted in the city of Las Vegas.

He pointed out that the Raiders' brass was in attendance at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and added that the organization has fallen in love with Mendoza. That news bodes well for a fanbase that has been dying for a difference maker under center.

The presumed selection of Mendoza may have been what ultimately swayed Kubiak to entertain the Raiders over a smattering of other suitors. Whether Kubiak officially inks his contract or not, it seems like Las Vegas is set on Mendoza. That's a good thing.