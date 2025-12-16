Eric Stokes just subtly admitted that job security is fleeting in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders made massive changes to their roster and coaching staff last offseason, thinking that they would be a brand-new team. In a way, mission accomplished, as this team is much different during the 2025 NFL season than it was last year.

But they are much, much worse.

While Antonio Pierce's team looked ill-prepared at times in 2024 and certainly had its share of issues, Pete Carroll's Raiders are a whole different beast. This version of the Silver and Black is the worst in recent memory, as they're constantly being blown out and on a losing streak with no end in sight.

For the second offseason in a row, a complete teardown is in order once again in Las Vegas. Many have speculated about whether or not Carroll is coaching for his job in the final three games of the year. Carroll doesn't seem to think so. Starting cornerback Eric Stokes isn't so sure.

Eric Stokes admitted that everyone's job is on the line in Las Vegas

Stokes spoke to the media on Sunday after the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and was asked a series of questions concerning the frustrating nature of this campaign. When asked about what the team's issues are or if a few firings and changes would make a difference, Stokes said this:

"It's just a whole bunch of things cause everybody's job is on the line. So, nobody wants to get fired. Nobody wants to get quit," Stokes said. " It's just a whole bunch of little things. It's just frustrating."

When one of your best defenders admits to the public that everyone's job is on the line, that is never a good sign. Obviously, it is the truth, as this is the NFL, and every game is an audition. Every season is fleeting, as life in the league is far from guaranteed.

But players on good teams aren't being asked this question. And players on good teams aren't giving that answer. Whereas some franchises are preparing for the postseason and putting the final touches on their roster for a playoff push, there is a fight for livelihood in Las Vegas.

Ironically, Stokes is one of the few Raiders players who isn't playing for his job in the team's last three regular season games. He has done enough to earn an extension from the front office, so his future should be secure. But he's not blind; he can see the reality his teammates and coaches are facing.

Carroll should be the first domino to fall in Las Vegas, and a handful of his close confidants would then soon follow. Once the team has the right coaching staff in place, John Spytek will be hard at work scouring the free agent market and looking for college prospects to improve this roster.

As Stokes said, everyone's job is on the line. While he should be a part of that equation for Spytek, he is one of the few.