Evaluating all of Raiders' options with Maxx Crosby after bombshell report

The Las Vegas Raiders' dilemma with Maxx Crosby seemed to finally come to an end on Friday, as the team agreed to send him to the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. That changed on Tuesday, as Baltimore backed out of the deal after the five-time Pro Bowler allegedly failed his physical.

The entire NFL world was aware that Crosby was recovering from offseason surgery; however, there was something that led the Ravens to pull out at the last minute. It is unclear if there are truly concerns with his medicals or if Baltimore simply had buyer's remorse after shipping out two first-round picks, then proceeding to lose plenty of talent in free agency.

Either way, the superstar pass rusher is back in Las Vegas for the time being, with his future remaining uncertain. There are several options for Raiders general manager John Spytek as he deals with the fallout from the failed trade.

Raiders have multiple options to handle the rescinded Maxx Crosby trade

Las Vegas was among the most active teams on the first day of the legal tampering period. They re-signed Eric Stokes while agreeing to bring back Malcolm Koonce. They also agreed to deals with several outside free agents, including Tyler Linderbaum, Jalen Nailor, Kwity Paye, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Matt Gay. There are several ways the failed Crosby trade could impact the 2026 roster.

1. Keep Maxx Crosby and all of the free agents signed

The Raiders had finally been putting together a young and talented defense in the wake of the Crosby trade. There is plenty of speculation as to how the deal being rescinded will affect the players who have agreed to come to Las Vegas.

The simple answer? It doesn't have to.

Even before agreeing to trade Crosby, the Raiders had plenty of cap space to work with. While losing the draft capital hurts for a rebuilding team, Las Vegas can simply opt to keep Crosby, as well as the free agents brought in. It would certainly lead to a much-improved defense from 2025.

2. Restructure Maxx Crosby's deal to continue adding talent

While the exact numbers are always murky until deals are officially finalized, it was clear that the Raiders still had plenty of cap space prior to the Crosby trade being cancelled. They still have cap space even if they keep the pass rusher, but it could prevent them from being as aggressive.

One way to circumvent that? Las Vegas could restructure Crosby's deal.

Assuming that he is a fan of the moves they have made during free agency, and the two sides work to mend the relationship, the Raiders could create even more cap space by restructuring the deal of a player who may be forced to remain in Silver and Black.

3. Decide whether to keep Kwity Paye or Malcolm Koonce

The two players who could be most impacted by a potential Crosby return are edge rushers Paye and Koonce, both of whom signed for over $10 million annually. Of course, if the long-time leader of the defense returns to the Raiders, one of those players could become expendable.

Paying a rotational player over $10 million probably isn't something Spytek had in mind when he agreed to those deals. Las Vegas could opt to back out of one of those contracts if Crosby isn't moved.

4. Trade Maxx Crosby for less draft capital

Of course, there is no guarantee that Crosby stays with the Raiders. There may already be too many bridges burned, and Spytek could be forced to revisit the trade market. Unfortunately, teams have already dished out plenty of cap space, limiting the potential suitors.

The failed physical will also limit the potential return. Fans may not want to hear it, but Las Vegas may be forced to bite the bullet and accept a much worse trade package for Crosby if the two sides are unable to repair the relationship.