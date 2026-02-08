Every former Raider participating in Super Bowl LX for Patriots and Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders are light-years away from playing in a Super Bowl. They finished the 2025 NFL season with a 3-14 record -- the worst in the league -- and will hire their sixth head coach in as many seasons in the coming days. They've made the playoffs twice in the last 20 years and won no games.

And yet, somehow, Raider Nation is brimming with hope. Not only have both participants in Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, provided an example of paths for Las Vegas to follow if they turn things around, but a new head coach and quarterback are always exciting.

That said, it is hard not to look at Sunday's matchup and feel like the Silver and Black should have either been more patient or done a better job of evaluating talent. Below is a list of every former Raiders player and coach who is participating in Super Bowl LX.

List of every former Raiders player and coach in Super Bowl LX

Nine former Raiders players will be playing in Sunday's big game, seven of them on the Patriots and two of them on the Seahawks. Unless otherwise noted, these players are on the active roster and will suit up in the NFL's biggest game.

Robert Spillane, LB, Patriots (2023-24)

K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, Patriots (2024)

Thayer Munford Jr., OT, Patriots (2022-24)

Austin Hooper, TE, Patriots (2023)

Mack Hollins, WR, Patriots (2022)

Ben Brown, IOL, Patriots (2024)

Amari Gainer, LB, Patriots** (2024)

Drake Thomas, LB, Seahawks (2023)

Tyler Hall, CB, Seahawks** (2022-23)

Spillane, Chaisson, Munford Jr. and Gainer were all on the team just last season. The latter two even spent this past offseason with the Silver and Black. Although Brown and Thomas never played a game with the Raiders, they were standouts in the preseason and/or on the practice squad.

As for the coaches who have spent time in the Raiders' building, the list starts with a familiar name. McDaniels is back in his element as New England's offensive coordinator, and several other members of the Patriots' staff were coaches for the franchise back in Oakland.

Josh McDaniels, OC, Patriots (2022-23)

Todd Downing, WR coach, Patriots (2015-17)

Terrell Williams, DC, Patriots (2012-14)

Downing was Derek Carr's quarterbacks coach for two seasons under Bill Musgrave before being promoted to offensive coordinator under Jack Del Rio. Williams actually got his first NFL coaching gig under Dennis Allen, where he worked under defensive coordinator Jason Tarver.