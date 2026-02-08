Raiders fans should feel hopeful watching Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl LX

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fanbase can rest assured that things cannot be worse during the 2026 NFL season than they were this past year. Having the worst record in the league, in a lot of ways, is humiliating, but it was precisely what this franchise needed.

Just a month after cinching up the No. 1 overall pick in this coming April's draft, hope is now filling the minds of Raider Nation. Not only will the team almost certainly pick Indiana's Fernando Mendoza with the top selection, but they'll pair him with a "silent killer" of a head coach in Klint Kubiak.

Ideally, this duo, along with some other great pieces, will eventually lead the Silver and Black back to the mountaintop of the NFL. In the meantime, Sunday's Super Bowl LX should fill the fanbase with hope, as Las Vegas has two very obvious and feasible routes back to the biggest game to mimic.

Raiders fans can look at Patriots and Seahawks as hope for a turnaround

Let's start with the New England Patriots, the AFC's representative. Of course, Mike Vrabel has previous head coaching experience, but the Patriots have made their way back to the Super Bowl with a leader who is in his first year with the team. That will be the Raiders next season under Kubiak.

New England has proven this season that a massive turnaround is possible, as the Patriots finished last in their division in 2024 and had a very high draft pick in 2025. With a strong free agency class, a new head coach and a young quarterback, they made a complete 180.

Not to mention, several key cogs from recent Raiders teams are playing big roles with the Patriots, like Robert Spillane, K'Lavon Chaisson, Mack Hollins, Austin Hooper and Thayer Munford Jr. Las Vegas can attract talented, Super Bowl-level players, and they have nearly $100 million to spend.

Now, the Patriots had a relatively easy go at things this year, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals all missing the playoffs. They also played a Bo Nix-less Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship. But they're proof that fortunes change in an instant in the NFL.

When looking at the Seahawks, the parallels are even more obvious. Seattle has made it to the Super Bowl with not only an elite defense but a nearly unstoppable offense. Kubiak, the Raiders' next head coach, is the man calling those offensive plays and should bring that skill and savvy to Las Vegas.

Seattle also made a huge leap in 2025 after moving on from both Pete Carroll and Geno Smith and getting fresh blood in the building. That is precisely what the Raiders will be doing in 2026, as they already washed their hands of Carroll, and Smith's departure is inevitable here soon.

Although a defensive-minded head coach leads the Seahawks, Kubiak should be able to pry a bright mind from Mike Macdonald's staff, ideally, defensive coordinator Aden Durde, to run the defense. Las Vegas can effectively become an offshoot of the NFC champion in the coming years.

Another year of not making the postseason, let alone the Super Bowl, is excruciating for Raider Nation. But reinforcements are soon coming, and both teams playing on Sunday should give Las Vegas hope that the future is brighter, and perhaps some Lombardi Trophies aren't too far away.

Let's be optimistic.