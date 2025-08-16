Everyone is watching these 5 Raiders during second preseason game against 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders did not have the best showing in their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks last week. They ended up battling back for a tie, but Pete Carroll and Co. left plenty to be desired in their first live action of the new era.

After a solid joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, the two teams will face off in a preseason tilt on Saturday afternoon. It is unknown exactly who will play, or how much, but these five Raiders stick out as players who need to either bounce back or continue their positive momentum.

Several Raiders need strong performances in preseason game vs. 49ers

1. Thomas Booker IV, DT

Booker has garnered plenty of attention this week, as he ran with the first-team defense a bit during joint practices. After a strong showing against the Seahawks and with Jonah Laulu faltering, Booker has a big opportunity to establish himself and move into the starting group on a more full-time basis.

2. Jack Bech, WR

Bech did not exactly impress in the first preseason game, but he did not necessarily do anything wrong either. He responded with an incredible performance at practice earlier this week, and he needs to parlay that into a productive game to expand his role and gain ground in the receiver room.

3. Terrell Edmunds, S

Edmunds was signed after last week's game against Seattle, so Raider Nation has yet to see him in action. He has impressed during his first week at practice in Las Vegas, and he could see significant playing time given the injuries at the safety position. So, this game could be pivotal for Edmunds.

RELATED: Jimmy Garoppolo is already up to his old tricks (and Davante Adams has to be furious)

4. Devin White, LB

While White had a lackluster performance against the Seahawks, Jamal Adams starred for the Raiders' defense. These two veterans are likely battling for the other outside linebacker spot beside Elandon Roberts and Germaine Pratt, so he needs to kick it into gear against the 49ers.

5. Ashton Jeanty, RB

Jeanty did not necessarily produce in his NFL debut, but it was not entirely his fault. He broke off a few great runs against San Francisco in joint practices, and hopefully, that momentum can continue in the game on Saturday. Even if it doesn't, there is no real reason to be concerned about the young star.

More Raiders news and analysis