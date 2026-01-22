Fernando Mendoza’s best skill will set him up for instant success with Brock Bowers

Indiana Hoosiers star quarterback Fernando Mendoza seems like a lock to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Fortunately for the Las Vegas Raiders, for the first time in a long, long time, they have the No. 1 pick.

Mendoza just completed the dream college football season, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading his team to a national championship and a perfect16-0 record. The Raiders’ chief decision-makers got an in-person look at the quarterback on Monday night as he took down Miami in the finale.

Las Vegas' contingent had to notice that Mendoza and his receivers were automatic with back-shoulder throws. That was the case all season, especially in the championship game. When the Hoosiers were in "gotta-have-it" situations, they successfully went to the back-shoulder fade.

Fernando Mendoza and Brock Bowers should have an elite back-shoulder connection

If Mendoza ultimately ends up with the Raiders, as expected, he won’t have his group of receivers from Indiana. But he will have star tight end Brock Bowers, someone who is really good at hauling in back-shoulder throws.

MENDOZA TO BECKER



THAT'S A BIG TIME PLAY#PMSBigCollegeGame pic.twitter.com/Vq36EjCeSk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2026

Bowers is truly great at pulling in any type of throw, but in his young two-year career, some of his best highlights have been back-shoulder receptions. In Week 9's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the tight end caught a tough, one-handed touchdown on a back-shoulder throw.

Bowers did it again in Week 13, going low to snag the touchdown pass with one hand, this time against the Los Angeles Chargers.

BROCK BOWERS OH MY TD!



JAXvsLV on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/tYOezszYUv — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

The young tight end, who would be a phenomenal weapon for a rookie quarterback, even has practice highlights of him pulling in back shoulder fades. Considering Mendoza’s propensity to go to that throw, it seems like he and Bowers will quickly get on the same page.

Las Vegas will, of course, go through the entire offseason process and explore all of its options, but all signs point to the franchise drafting Mendoza with the first pick. Before that happens, the Raiders need to build up the environment that he will be entering.

That starts with assembling a coaching staff and then improving the offensive line. While Las Vegas undoubtedly has issues it needs to address to make life easier for a rookie quarterback, the team can be excited about having a young weapon like Bowers already in place.