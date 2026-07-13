Former Raiders QB Derek Carr doesn't seem ready to call it quits just yet

As the last above-average quarterback the franchise has had, pending Fernando Mendoza hopefully reaching at least that level, Derek Carr occupies a certain space in the minds of Las Vegas Raiders fans. Let's just say that the infamous "Carr Wars" will never truly end.

His exit in 2022 was not the most harmonious thing, and after two seasons with the New Orleans Saints, he inexplicably retired following a shoulder injury. Carr hasn't played in the NFL since 2024, and he is still technically a Saint through the 2026 NFL season.

Earlier this offseason, though, reports suggested that the injured shoulder that led to Carr's retirement was no longer a big issue. After losing Joe Burrow last season, the Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly interested in Carr before taking a less-complicated path by trading for Joe Flacco.

Carr has never totally ruled out a potential return to the NFL, and at 35 years old, he may still have a little something in the tank. But at the same time, he seems to be fine in retirement, and it would take the ideal situation to get him back in uniform.

At least that's what he says.

Derek Carr makes sure Raider Nation knows he was (still is?) wanted to return to the NFL

Carr continued the run of guests to appear on NFL Network's Good Morning Football from the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe on Friday. Co-host Jamie Erdahl asked him directly about potentially playing in the NFL again.

"I'll never say never,” Carr said. “It would take a special situation. There were multiple teams that reached out to me this offseason. I won’t say who or how, but they reached out and were gauging my interest on what I wanted to do ... They were good, solid football teams.

"I’m just at the point where I just want to win. I want to win. So if I were to do it, it would have to be a special team that maybe lost somebody or needed somebody, but even then, it’s not guaranteed,” Carr said. “I’m having too much fun hanging out with my wife, hanging out with my kids, and trying to get good at golf. So it would take a special deal.

"But I’m always training,” Carr said. “I’ll be in shape and ready, but probably not. I’ll probably be just coaching my kids.”

The NFL is always starved for capable quarterbacks, so it's not shocking that Carr has seemingly garnered a level of interest from a few teams after his earlier-than-typical retirement. And while he was never truly a star, at least not for long, Carr can be solid in the right environment.

But Carr is also covertly arrogant enough to think a team that is otherwise ideally-situated would turn to him over any other option if they lost their starter. A throwing shoulder that is apparently better is still questionable until shown otherwise on the field, and he sat out last season. Other than that...

Carr did soften things by acknowledging, all things considered, he's unlikely to play again. But what boils down to a "teams wanted me, but I turned them down" sentiment still sticks. The situation that would coax him out of retirement isn't coming, he seems to know it, and ultimately, there's nothing wrong with that.

This fanbase could rest, though, if Carr would just stop teasing it!