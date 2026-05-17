Former Raiders WR Davante Adams won't get any love in his return to Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders appeared on their way to contention after a postseason appearance during the 2021 NFL season. That led the front office to send their first- and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers the following offseason for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

While he earned first-team All-Pro honors in his first year with the Raiders after setting a franchise record in receiving yards and leading the league in receiving touchdowns, the team regressed tremendously, winning four fewer games than the previous season.

Adams had another strong campaign in 2023, however, it was clear that the relationship had soured.

After suiting up in just three games the following season, he was shipped to the New York Jets for a third-round pick. The three-time first-team All-Pro is set to make his highly-anticipated return to Las Vegas in 2026, though, marking the first time Adams plays in Allegiant Stadium as a visitor.

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face Davante Adams for the first time since he was traded

Adams has continued to produce since leaving the Raiders, as he led the league in receiving touchdowns in 2025, his first season with the Los Angeles Rams, despite missing three games. It marked the third time that he has accomplished that feat.

The wideout also became the first player in NFL history to lead the league in receiving touchdowns for three different franchises. That means that Las Vegas' secondary will have its hands full in Week 7 as Adams makes his first trip to Allegiant Stadium as a visitor.

Of course, Adams grew up as a Raiders fan and recently noted that he still roots for the franchise, despite asking for a trade in 2024. Still, he is one of the fanbase's most disliked active players due to how he handled his departure.

While he performed far better than some of the organization's other big swings at wide receiver, it is hard to argue that his tenure was anything but a failure. Las Vegas was just 15-22 in Adams' 37-game stretch with the team.

Adams was expected to help turn a Raiders offense that already had Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow, and Darren Waller into a truly elite unit. Although he had one of the best seasons of his future Hall of Fame career, ultimately, the offense ranked just 12th in points per game.

While Josh McDaniels certainly deserves plenty of the blame for the team's failures, Adams' departure is one that fans have yet to fully move on from.

Although he may still have love for the organization, many fans do not feel the same way. For that reason, expect Las Vegas' Week 7 matchup to be a rowdy environment, as the Raiders look to shut down a player who was once expected to turn the team into a legitimate contender.