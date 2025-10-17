Geno Smith just wrote a check that Raiders fans hope Michael Mayer can cash

There were several bright spots in the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 6 victory over the Tennessee Titans. While the defense, rightfully, got most of the love, Michael Mayer had one of the best games of his young career as well.

He finished with 50 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions. It marked the third-most yards and second-most receptions he has recorded in his three-year career, and it was his first touchdown since Week 15 of the 2023 season.

After missing the previous two games with a concussion, his production was pivotal with Brock Bowers sidelined. The second-rounder in the 2023 NFL Draft showed why the Raiders' coaching staff has maintained their faith in him despite also having one of the league's best tight ends on the roster.

Geno Smith expresses confidence in Michael Mayer following breakout game in Raiders' Week 6 win

Mayer saw his opportunities decrease in 2024 after the Raiders used the 13th overall pick on Bowers, who had a record-breaking rookie season that resulted in a first-team All-Pro nod. While Mayer had been largely quiet since Week 1, he capitalized on an increased opportunity on Sunday.

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith praised his tight end, while also sharing lofty expectations for him that Raider Nation hopes he can live up to.

"I think Mike's going to have a lot of games better than that," Smith said. "I think the world of Mike. I think the way he competes, I think the way he goes out there and blocks in the run game, is dynamic in the passing game, I mean, he's even great after the catch, I think he's going to have a lot of good games. And having him back does a lot for our offense. He's a guy, again, who I rely on, we rely on and he's such a great player. I just want to continue to let him do his thing and get him the ball."

Mayer could have an opportunity to build on his performance in Week 7 as Bowers is unlikely to play for the third consecutive game. The Raiders will face a much tougher challenge, however, as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City ranks 11th in scoring defense and 12th in total yards allowed and eighth in passing yards allowed. Neither Bowers nor wide receiver Jakobi Meyers participated in Wednesday or Thursday's practice, however, which could lead to an increase in targets for the young tight end once again.

If he is able to seize the bigger role for the second straight week, it would go a long way to beating the Chiefs and increasing how much he is utilized going forward. Plus, he would cash the hefty check that Smith just wrote for him.