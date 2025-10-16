Raiders fans are connecting the dots after Jakobi Meyers' second missed practice

The Las Vegas Raiders have had plenty of issues through six games, as they have gotten off to just a 2-4 start to the 2025 NFL season. That has led to increased speculation that wide receiver Jakobi Meyers could be moved before the November 4 trade deadline.

The wide receiver and front office were unable to agree on the terms of a contract extension ahead of the season, leading him to request a trade. However, the team opted not to oblige, and Meyers, who had the best season of his career in 2024, has had a slow start to the 2025 campaign.

With the team struggling and the veteran's future with the franchise in question, a trade could make sense for both sides. Amid the ongoing rumors, he did not practice on Wednesday, leading to increased speculation that he could be moved.

Raiders' Jakobi Meyers does not practice for second straight day

Meyers has had a slow start to the season, recording just 329 receiving yards on 29 receptions. While the offense has struggled overall, Tre Tucker's emergence has also been a bit unexpected. Meyers missed Wednesday's practice, however, Chip Kelly shared a positive update on Thursday.

"I think at this time a lot of guys are banged up. I remember Jason Kelce telling me a long time ago that the injury percentage of an NFL football player is 100, so everybody's kind of getting hurt," Kelly said. "But [Meyers] should go today, so we'll see how it goes."

Kelly also discussed Meyers' decline in production over the past three games, reiterating that he remains the Raiders' top wide receiver option.

"I think we've run the ball a little bit more in the last three weeks, so when you're running the ball, you're not throwing the ball. You can't run and throw at the same time, so it just depends on what the game plan is and where we are," Kelly said. "I don't look at it on a week-to-week basis. I look at it over the season. He's obviously our wide receiver 1, and I know everybody that faces us and the coverage and the attention that he commands, I think everybody else in the league knows that too."

RELATED: Michael Mayer said what every Raiders fan needed to hear about Geno Smith

While Kelly's comments seemed like they would calm the rumors for the time being, ESPN's Ryan McFadden actually revealed that Meyers did not practice once again on Thursday. In fact, he took in practice from the sideline in a hoodie, not in the team's practice uniform.

There have been multiple reports indicating that the Raiders are listening to offers for Meyers, leading many to believe that his absence could be precautionary to prevent an injury and to preserve his trade value. There was, however, a conflicting report that suggested the two sides are not far apart on a new contract.

While the seventh-year veteran has been the ultimate professional despite not getting a new contract ahead of the season, the timing of his injury is interesting, particularly since there was no mention of it prior to Wednesday's practice.

Las Vegas could certainly use him in Week 7, as they will face the always-tough Kansas City Chiefs. If he is unable to go, it would lead to an increase in opportunities for rookies like Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr, and be a true test of Tucker's abilities as a potential No. 1 wide receiver.