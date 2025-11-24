Geno Smith may face discipline from NFL for NSFW gesture after Raiders loss

The Las Vegas Raiders embarrassed themselves on the field in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, losing to their 2-8 counterparts by a lopsided score of 24-10. It was so bad, in fact, that the team fired both Chip Kelly and Bob Bicknell in the aftermath.

While no facet of the game played particularly well, the offense had a special kind of poor showing. The offensive line was just that -- offensive. They gave up an unbelievable 10 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and countless pressures on the Raiders' Geno Smith.

Smith didn't do much to take the heat off himself either, as his feet got stuck in cement in the pocket frequently, and he airmailed several passes that should have been easy touchdowns to Tre Tucker. But what he did after the game was far, far worse.

Raiders fans hope Geno Smith is disciplined by NFL for obscene gesture

When leaving the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, several fans captured NSFW videos of Smith making an obscene gesture to Raiders fans. Other fans have stated, although unconfirmed, that they got into explicit NSFW verbal altercations with Smith after the game as well.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Adam Hill, the team has been made aware of the incident, and they have released a statement concerning the matter:

"The Raiders are aware of an obscene gesture made by Geno Smith towards fans following Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium. We are disappointed in his actions and have discussed the incident with Geno. We hold the Raider Nation in the highest regard and take this matter seriously."

This offseason, the NFL made it a point to crack down on violent, sexual and obscene gestures. There have been plenty of incidents in this realm so far in 2025, and the majority of them have resulted in the player being fined.

However, this is Smith's second such gesture. He made a similar NSFW signal before the team's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, so perhaps his punishment will be greater. The NFL has the liberty to fine Smith, or, as a repeat offender, even suspend him for this action.

While that may be unlikely, the Raiders, as a team, could also choose to discipline him. Making obscene gestures is bad enough, but doing it to your home crowd and fans is another level of disrespect, and the organization has to draw a line somewhere.

Granted, Raiders fans have been incredibly hard on Smith all year for his poor performance on the field. His frustration is certainly understandable, as the pressure is mounting from the fan base, in addition to what he and the organization already place on him.

But there is no room for any player to do what Smith did, especially not a franchise player like a quarterback. He could very well receive discipline from the NFL for this gesture, and because Raider Nation was on the receiving end of it, they won't even be upset. They may celebrate.