Geno Smith praised Will Putnam for stepping up in Raiders' loss to Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has been a major issue throughout the 2025 NFL season. The injury to Kolton Miller, which has kept their best lineman sidelined since Week 4, has certainly not helped, as the group has struggled even more in his absence.

Despite the season seemingly being over, their two third-round picks, Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers, have combined to play one offensive snap, and the latter has yet to be active this season. Las Vegas had eight other linemen active for its 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 10.

The coaching staff was put in a tough situation, as both Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dylan Parham were forced to leave with an injury in the second quarter of Thursday Night Football. They were replaced by Alex Cappa and Will Putnam, respectively, and neither returned to the game.

Geno Smith gives Will Putnam credit for stepping up following Raiders' injuries

The Raiders' depth on an already struggling offensive line was tested in Week 10 following injuries to Powers-Johnson and Parham. Smith credited Putnam during his postgame press conference for being prepared to step up and fill in during the loss.

"We're going against a tough defense. Of course, every defense in the NFL is going to be tough. And we got the next man up mentality around here. I thought Will Putnam stepped in and played a tremendous game," Smith said. "I mean, for him to get some of his first action in a long time, I thought he did what he needed to do to allow us to move the ball. Obviously, we know what (Alex Cappa) can do. He stepped in there and he did his job. We're down Kolton Miller, as well. I mean, there's some guys that aren't in there, but those guys stepped in and they did what they had to do. We fought to the end, had a shot at the end, and we just didn't get it done."

Whether this statement is actually true or not, it is good for the veteran quarterback to try and instill some confidence into the team's young players. Putnam, who spent the 2024 season on the Raiders' practice squad after going undrafted, had the first real opportunity of his career on Thursday.

According to Pro Football Focus, he played 27 offensive snaps in place of Parham after playing just five total career offensive snaps entering Thursday. His overall grade was just 47.7, as he allowed one sack, one quarterback hit, two hurries, and four pressures. However, it is hard to fault him.

After all, his first real action came against a potentially historic Broncos pass rush. It is unclear if Parham will be able to return for Monday Night Football in Week 11, while it sounds as if Powers-Johnson will remain sidelined.

Putnam could have an opportunity to earn his first start of his career if both players are out. It remains to be seen if Las Vegas will give an opportunity to Caleb Rogers; however, the fact that he hasn't been active over the first ten weeks suggests that Putnam would get the first crack at starting.