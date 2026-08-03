Highly-billed Raiders rookie hasn't made training camp impact most expected

After months of speculation, things are becoming a bit more concrete for the Las Vegas Raiders after a handful of training camp practices. The coaching staff isn't messing around with any reps, and the cream is largely rising to the top. Some players are even busting some preconceived notions.

And the rookie class has been at the center of a lot of that hype, with Day 3 picks Zeke Masses and Malik Benson impressing more in the early going than most thought they would. Highly-billed second-round defensive back Treydan Stukes, however, hasn't made quite the same impact.

Throughout the offseason program, Stukes was given ample opportunities with the first group, praise was flying in about him, and it felt like a foregone conclusion that he would play a big role right away. But training camp has seen things take a harsh 180 as it pertains to the young player.

Stukes isn't necessarily playing poorly, but he just hasn't made the impact that most expected him to.

Raiders rookie DB Treydan Stukes hasn't stood out running with 2s at camp

The Athletic's Sam Warren evaluated the Raiders' stock market after the first batch of training camp practices, and he had Stukes in the "stock down" category. Again, he noted that Stukes hasn't done anything wrong, but he's failed to earn any snaps with the first-team defense thus far.

That is a huge change from where he was in the spring.

For a physical player like Stukes, though, pads coming on can be great. Reporters were wondering if that could help him turn the corner and crack this safety rotation in Las Vegas. But on the first day of padded practice, Stukes struggled in coverage, especially 1-on-1s, according to multiple reports.

Now, 1-on-1s aren't real football, and for what it's worth, Stukes has apparently made some nice plays on special teams. But Raider Nation was expecting Stukes to be a Day 1 starter in the secondary, and it doesn't sound like that is remotely in the cards right now.

Whereas fellow rookies Masses and Jermod McCoy have been rotating in with the first-team defense at times, Stukes hasn't gotten a crack at the top veterans yet. This leaves Isaiah Pola-Mao as the likely starting free safety, which is somewhat concerning for those who watched him last season.

Hopefully, Stukes starts to get more chances, and he makes the most of those opportunities. The Raiders badly need him to be that center fielder for the defense and to be on the prowl for takeaways, but that won't happen if he doesn't maximize whatever role he is given at training camp.

Raiders' Treydan Stukes isn't getting the hype at camp he was in the spring

During rookie minicamp, the offseason program, OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Stukes was the talk of the town in Las Vegas. The coaching staff threw a lot at the young player, and he seemed like he was handling it well. But of course, the Raiders did have some veterans missing during the spring.

Outside of the obvious absence of Taron Johnson, it wasn't made clear to the fanbase that other veterans like Jeremy Chinn missed time earlier this offseason as well. Perhaps the fanbase got a bit out over its skis with their hype of Stukes when the full picture wasn't accurately painted.

That said, it wasn't just Raider Nation making assumptions. Las Vegas' safety coach, Matt Robinson, was loosely drawing comparisons between Stukes and all-world Baltimore Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton. The hype around Stukes was sky-high in the building as much as it was with the fans.

Don't get me wrong, Stukes can still be a very good player for this Silver and Black defense, one who is employed in a variety of ways. But a bit more patience may be required with Stukes than originally thought, as most had him penciled in as the starting free safety before training camp started.

He just hasn't separated himself or made that jump into the first-team defense, though, so the Stukes hype train may be losing a bit of steam here, at least until something changes.