Ian Rapoport drops brutal Jackson Powers-Johnson injury news Raiders fans feared

The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line issues have been well-documented during the 2025 NFL season. The unit is not paving lanes for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, and although Geno Smith holds the ball too long, Las Vegas' offensive line hasn't always done its best to keep him upright.

Things have been especially tough without star left tackle Kolton Miller, as he landed on the Injured Reserve after Week 4's matchup with the Chicago Bears. Jackson Powers-Johnson is the team's second-most talented offensive lineman, but he's also had a rough campaign.

After an offseason of him needlessly competing with Alex Cappa for a starting job, he suffered a concussion and did not play on offense in Weeks 2 or 3. He's since bounced back and performed admirably, but went down again with an injury in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.

Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson lands on IR with potentially season-ending injury

Powers-Johnson never returned to the game on Thursday, and head coach Pete Carroll addressed the media after the contest. He told reporters that the injury would likely sideline him for a while, and on Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport dropped the brutal update that Raiders fans feared.

"Raiders OL Jackson Powers‑Johnson suffered an ankle injury that will land him on Injured Reserve and could potentially end his season, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "This was expected, as coach Pete Carroll said post-game he’ll be 'out awhile.' Still, a big blow to the group."

Placing Powers-Johnson on IR means that he will miss the next four games, which also means he could return for Week 15's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, at the earliest. But that feels unlikely.

One fan captured a stat from the Thursday Night Football broadcast that broke down the Raiders' rushing numbers when Powers-Johnson was on the field versus when he was off of it. When he was on, the team averaged 4.3 yards per carry. When he was sidelined, that number dropped to -0.75.

This is a stark difference, but it doesn't really tell Raider Nation anything that they did not know. Powers-Johnson is a critical part of Las Vegas' offensive success, no matter how much Carroll has tried to make him earn his spot more than other, less deserving players.

In his place, the Raiders will likely employ Alex Cappa, who signed a two-year, $11 million contract this offseason. Cappa has struggled immensely this year, so it may be even tougher sledding for Las Vegas when they hit the field again in Week 11 against a fierce Dallas Cowboys interior defensive line.