Pete Carroll provides injury update on Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-7 on Thursday Night Football, suffering a 10-7 defeat to the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos. While the two teams are on opposite spectrums of the division, it was a game that the Raiders could have, and likely should have, won.

Las Vegas made a ton of mistakes that came back to bite them in the loss, as they continuously found ways to slow their own momentum. They also suffered two major losses across an offensive line that is already without their best player, Kolton Miller.

Starting guards Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dylan Parham both exited the game against the Broncos and did not return. Head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on both players following the game.

Raiders' HC Pete Carroll provides an update on Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dylan Parham

Powers-Johnson and Parham both left the game in the second quarter of the Raiders' Week 10 loss, leaving Alex Cappa and Will Putnam as the guards against the best defensive line in the NFL. Following the game, Carroll shared a not-so-positive update in his press conference.

"(Powers-Johnson) hurt his ankle legit, and I don't want to go into any of the details, but he hurt his ankle. He'll be out for a while," Carroll said. "(Parham) had a high ankle sprain that he tried to come back with it, and couldn't quite get back. He actually could kind of move, but he really couldn't push off. So, that's kind of how the ankle works, but again, he tried to go back in the game and he wanted to play, too, so exactly the right mentality."

Powers-Johnson has had a rough season in 2025, as he was moved from center, then had to battle for a starting role at right guard. The second-year lineman suffered a concussion ahead of Week 2 and did not see any offensive snaps for the next two contests. He is now, once again, set to be sidelined, seemingly for several games.

RELATED: Geno Smith said what every Raiders fan was thinking about Jakobi Meyers

While his play has largely been up-and-down this season, Powers-Johnson is missing out on many valuable reps for his development, as he is still in his second year. Based on Carroll's comments, it appears that Parham will return to the field sooner than his teammate.

However, both of their official statuses for Las Vegas' Monday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 remain up in the air. If both guards are out, the Raiders' depth will certainly be tested, as, along with Miller, they will be down their top three offensive linemen.

Neither Cappa nor Putnam played very well while filling in for Powers-Johnson and Parham. It is unclear if Las Vegas would roll with the two next week, or if they would activate rookie third-rounder Caleb Rogers for the first time this season and give him an opportunity to play.