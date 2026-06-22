It shouldn't take much for Raiders to ease any remaining Taron Johnson tension

Before NFL free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders made a shrewd move to address a position of need, trading a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for slot cornerback Taron Johnson and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

For most of his eight-year tenure with the Bills, Johnson performed at a high level as one of the league's top nickelbacks. While on The Pat McAfee Show, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers praised him as one of the "best" and "most underrated" players in the NFL.

It is known that Johnson, who turns 30 in July, wants a new deal, which is why he skipped several voluntary OTAs in May. Although the experienced slot defender joined the team in June, the Raiders will likely have to revise the last two non-guaranteed years on his deal.

Las Vegas Raiders don't need to break the bank for Taron Johnson, but they must do something about his contract

Johnson doesn't play a high-premium position. However, in today's league with an emphasis on the passing game and an increasing number of pass-catching tight ends, slot cornerbacks are more important than a decade ago.

Last year, Jeremy Chinn and Darnay Holmes struggled mightily in pass coverage out of the slot.

As nickelbacks, Chinn and Holmes allowed passer ratings of 127.5 and 119.9 out of a possible 158.3, respectively, per Pro Football Focus. For comparison, Johnson allowed a 90.9 passer rating while lined up at the same position in Buffalo.

Entering his age-30 term, Johnson is slightly past the peak of his prime, but he's the best slot defender on the Raiders roster. With his presence, the team can mix and match its looks in coverage.

The Athletic's Sam Warren picked up a quote from defensive backs coach Joe Woods recently, who noted that the Raiders gained flexibility when Johnson reported to OTAs early this month.

"[He's] going to provide a lot of flexibility for us in terms of what we can do from a package standpoint."

As Johnson did with the Bills, he'll likely serve as the Raiders' primary slot cornerback, though expect the coaching staff to use him as a hybrid linebacker in certain packages. Per PFF, he's played 1,020 career snaps in the box.

So, what could be the cost of doing business with Johnson's representatives at the negotiating table?

This offseason, the Raiders signed Tyler Linderbaum, Jalen Nailor, Kwity Paye, Eric Stokes, Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean to three-year contracts. All of their deals will expire before or in their age-30 season.

Johnson doesn't fit in that mold because of his age, but the front office can satisfy his contract demands for 2026 and 2027 while maintaining long-term cap flexibility.

Assuming Johnson continues to push for a new deal ahead of Week 1, general manager John Spytek can give him financial security with guaranteed money on a short-term fix that costs less than $14 million annually. Remember, Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon is the highest-paid slot defender on a deal that pays him $13.3 million per year.

Nonetheless, with $23.8 million in cap space, the Raiders have the financial resources to give Johnson an immediate pay raise. Yet they don't have to keep him on the books beyond his current deal, which expires in 2027.

Johnson's decision to show up for the final week of OTAs may be a sign that his camp is in good-faith negotiations with the Raiders behind the scenes. It's highly likely that he'll be on the field with a new deal for the season opener.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton .