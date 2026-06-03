Veteran DB's arrival at Raiders OTAs could turn safety competition on its head

Entering the final week of organized team activities (OTAs), the Las Vegas Raiders had their first look at one of their key offseason additions on the practice field. The team posted photos of Taron Johnson at its facility.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post, Johnson skipped voluntary practices in May amid a contract dispute. He has two non-guaranteed years left on his deal, per Over the Cap.

Keep in mind that OTAs are voluntary, so Johnson won’t be subject to fines until the Raiders’ mandatory minicamp practices between June 9 and 11. Perhaps he’s rejoined the team in good faith, though it’ll be worth noting his attendance next week.

Las Vegas Raiders could get creative with safety rotation as Taron Johnson picks up the defensive scheme

For now, though, Johnson’s presence gives the Raiders flexibility in their secondary, specifically at the safety position.

Raiders defensive backs coach Joe Woods talked to reporters about Johnson's impact on personnel groupings.

"Raiders DBs coach Joe Woods said Taron Johnson has already provided 'veteran influence' since arriving at OTAs," The Athletic's Sam Warren reported. "Said he's picked up the defense fast and that he's 'going to provide a lot of flexibility for us in terms of what we can do from a package standpoint.'"

In eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Johnson lined up primarily in the slot. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s logged 5,130 snaps at that position and 1,020 snaps in the box. Expect him to take on the same role in Las Vegas.

Warren also noted that rookie second-rounder Treydan Stukes took reps in the slot and at safety in Johnson’s absence over the last two weeks. Stukes and Jeremy Chinn have rotated between the two spots, with Isaiah Pola-Mao playing deep as the other safety.

With Johnson back on the practice field, defensive coordinator Rob Leonard can get creative with Stukes and his safety group.

Although Stukes spent most of his time in the slot over his last three years at Arizona (1,066 snaps according to PFF), he has the skill set to play safety as well.

Bleacher Report's Daniel Harms noted a couple of Stukes’ strengths that should translate well at safety in the pros.

"As a versatile nickel/safety hybrid, Stukes excels in zone coverage where he can read receivers' leverage, match route combinations, and see the quarterback's eyes to trigger on throws.

"The 6'0", 190-pound defensive back communicates and passes off routes cleanly underneath while feeling routes come in and out of his zone and playing with good depth and footwork in zone coverage."

In his final collegiate season at Arizona, Stukes registered four interceptions and six pass breakups. He showed the ability to find the ball and create turnovers, which is something the Raiders desperately need on the back end of their defense.

Last year’s defensive unit tied for the sixth-fewest interceptions with a mere eight. Starting safeties Chinn and Pola-Mao combined for two interceptions. Pola-Mao logged both, but he also gave up six touchdowns and a 120.7 passer rating out of a possible 158.3 in coverage.

Johnson is entering his age-30 term. So, Stukes has a pathway to be the Raiders’ long-term slot cornerback, but don’t be surprised if he carves out an immediate role at safety because of his ball skills.

Moe Moton writes about the Raiders for Just Blog Baby. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton .