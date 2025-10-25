Jack Bech explained one way that Jakobi Meyers is valuable to the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' slow start to the 2025 NFL season has them positioned to be sellers ahead of the November 4 trade deadline. While they could make several players available, Jakobi Meyers is the most logical candidate to be moved.

Las Vegas' veteran wide receiver was hoping to receive a new contract ahead of the season; however, he was unable to agree to terms with the front office. The lack of long-term security led Meyers to request a trade, which the team did not grant, ahead of the season.

He recently reiterated his desire to be traded, noting that he plans to remain professional as long as he is with the Raiders. Rookie wideout Jack Bech recently shared that Meyers has done just that despite his trade request.

Jack Bech reveals Jakobi Meyers' influence on wide receiver room

While Meyers has publicly beefed with the Raiders' front office, he has not let that carry over into the locker room. Bech discussed how having the seven-year veteran around has helped both him and fellow rookie wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr.

"He's helping the young guys. He's helping me and Dont'e each and every day. Just understand the game more, understand the ins and outs of the league, and just being able to really know how to get better each and every day and how to attack the game from a physical and mental standpoint," Bech said.

This is exactly what fans want to hear about their veteran players. Raider Nation did not doubt Meyers' professionalism heading into the year, but some questions started to arise amid his poor performance and recent injury near the trade deadline.

RELATED: Raiders fans are fuming at Pete Carroll's comments after blowout vs. Chiefs

But Bech's words are just the reminder that fans needed. Las Vegas' second-round rookie went on about his elder teammate.

"Jakobi has been awesome. I was really telling him how thankful I am of him this past weekend, just of all the mentoring that he's given because I said, 'You know, you didn't have to do that'. He doesn't have to help the young guys," Bech said. "You hear a lot of stories about young guys coming into rooms where vets don't really help them out. 'Kob and Tre (Tucker) have been nothing short of awesome to me and Dont'e, just helping us learn and grow each and every day when we come in here."

While Meyers may not be a part of the Raiders' future, his mentorship of their two rookie wide receivers could pay off down the line. It's gratifying to know that his impact has not just been on the field, but it has also sparked some quarrels about trading him, in part, due to a lack of production.

Meyers' name has been mentioned in trade rumors since the offseason, and Las Vegas' 2-5 start has only heightened that chatter. There was also a recent report that the two sides aren't far off on an extension and continue to negotiate.

Whether Meyers is moved or not, it is clear that he has remained a consummate professional throughout the process and has left a lasting impact with the Raiders.