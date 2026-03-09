Jackson Powers-Johnson had perfect reaction to Raiders signing Tyler Linderbaum

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense was supposed to be a major strength in 2025. Things did not play out that way, however, as the unit ranked last in the league in both scoring and total yards. The offensive line played a major role in those struggles, struggling with both pass protection and run blocking.

They allowed a league-leading 64 sacks, while Las Vegas was last in the league in rushing yards, touchdowns, and yards per carry. There was already plenty to be optimistic about -- the change from offensive line coach Brennan Carroll to Rick Dennison, and the return of Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson -- when it came to the unit turning things around.

That optimism soared on Monday as the Raiders agreed to terms with Tyler Linderbaum, the top offensive lineman on the free agent market, on a three-year, $81 million contract that includes $60 million in guaranteed money. Powers-Johnson, whose future is now at offensive guard, shared the perfect reaction to the signing.

Jackson Powers-Johnson reveals thoughts on the Raiders' Tyler Linderbaum signing

Powers-Johnson has played both center and guard during his brief two-year NFL career. While he showed promise at the former position as a rookie in 2024, he spent his sophomore season playing the latter, as the previous coaching staff never seemed to fully trust him.

Although some of Raider Nation wanted to see Powers-Johnson return to center in 2026, the front office could not pass up the opportunity to sign Linderbaum, one of the league's top players at the position.

The second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft expressed excitement with the newest addition to Las Veags' offensive line.

"LFG!!! Can’t wait to get to work #Raiders"

While the addition of Linderbaum will have a ripple effect on the entire offense, there is no player who will be impacted more than Powers-Johnson. The 2023 Rimington Trophy winner as college football's top center is now set to remain at guard for the foreseeable future.

Of course, Linderbaum, who won the same award during a unanimous All-American season two years prior, is a more proven commodity at center. He has earned Pro Bowl honors in each of the past three seasons and is just 25 years old.

While there was speculation that the Raiders could move on from Powers-Johnson after signing Linderbaum, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the team has no plans to do so.

"The Raiders plan to play Jackson Powers-Johnson at guard after the acquisition of Tyler Linderbaum. They don’t plan to trade him."

As for Powers-Johnson, he certainly doesn't seem bothered by the fact that he will now be a full-time guard. The move should lead to an increase in production as he will enter the season with a clear role for the first time in his young career.

Las Vegas' biggest weakness in 2025 is now suddenly looking like a strength. The addition of Linderbaum to a line that includes Powers-Johnson, Miller, and some combination of Caleb Rogers, Charles Grant, DJ Glaze, Jordan Meredith, and anyone else who is added in free agency or the draft should set Fernando Mendoza and Ashton Jeanty up for a big year.