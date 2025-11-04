Jakobi Meyers trade just kicked the door open for these Raiders rookies

During the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, something strange happened. Rookie receiver Jack Bech played zero offensive snaps. That was a first in his young career, playing on offense in every game this season up until that point.

Bech even played 63% of the offense’s snaps in Week 7, and 75% in Week 6, before getting a goose egg in Week 9. Additionally, fellow rookie wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr. was a healthy scratch. Now, it’s safe to say that probably won’t happen again this year.

That's because the Raiders traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday ahead of the trade deadline. The veteran wideout had been asking out since training camp, and Las Vegas finally granted Meyers’ wish, turning its attention to rookie receivers Bech and Thornton Jr.

Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. have a huge opportunity for Raiders with Jakobi Meyers traded

When Las Vegas selected Bech in the second round and Thornton in the fourth, it was clear the franchise had high expectations for the wideouts. Those expectations only grew when both rookies put together impressive offseasons, making plays during the offseason program and training camp.

The hope was that they would be ready to immediately contribute in a big way. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened. Bech, active for every game this year, only has seven receptions for 73 yards this season, and was sidelined for the offense last game.

Thornton, who initially secured a starting role, missed Week 9 as a healthy scratch, but has just 5 catches for 94 yards in seven games. With nine games left in the 2025 NFL season, it’s now time for the two rookies to step up.

With Meyers out of the picture, the wide receiver room consists of Tyler Lockett, Tre Tucker, and the two aforementioned rookies. At 2-6, the Raiders aren’t contenders this season, and there aren’t really any other options in the room. It’s time to let the young guys go out and figure things out on the field.

While there may be some concerns about Bech and Thornton’s numbers thus far, the reality is that not much has gone well for Las Vegas offensively. Even star tight end Brock Bowers just had his first day with over 50 receiving yards since the season opener.

Of course, injuries limited him to just five games this year, but if a talent like him was struggling to produce in these circumstances, it’s only right to have grace with two rookie pass catchers. Hopefully, they will find their stride with the increased opportunity.