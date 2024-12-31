Jalen Milroe's performance in bowl game is a nightmare for Raiders fans

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up two untimely victories in their last pair of games, wich took them from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the No. 8 selection. Of all the years to need a quarterback, the Raiders picked a bad time to have one of these letdowns.

Assuming that Aidan O'Connell is not going to be the long-term answer at quarterback, it seems likely that the Raiders will need a young signal-caller in the room. However, Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders seem to be the only first-round locks at this point, and QB-needy teams lie ahead of the Raiders.

While some Raiders fans might be interested in Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, especially due to his boundless athletic ability, his performance in what could be his final bowl game with the Crimson Tide may put some of the fanbase off the idea of drafting him altogether.

In the first quarter of Alabama's bowl game against Michigan, Milroe lost two fumbles and was intercepted against a Wolverines defense that had many of their best players sitting out. While this is a postseason game in horrible weather, this isn't what Raiders scouts in attendance want to see.

Possible Raiders NFL Draft target Jalen Milroe struggles in bowl game

Milroe came into this game having thrown just 15 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions, including four straight games against FBS opponents without a touchdown pass. However, he mixed in 719 rushing yards and a very impressive 20 touchdowns on the season.

Every year, there's a "traits-heavy" prospect that comes into the draft, and Milroe is the designated one for this class. His arm strength is very impressive, as his his 4.3 speed and 225-pound frame that makes him capable of some genuinely jaw-dropping plays when he gets rolling.

Anyone who was a fan of Justin Fields (and Josh Allen, to a lesser extent) when he entered the draft is likely going to be a fan of Milroe. Those who value accuracy and the ability to avoid turnovers more than big-play potential and physial gifts will likely remain unimpressed by Milroe's game.

The Raiders may be stuck with Milroe if they want to draft a quarterback high in the 2025 Draft, which may not be ideal for a team trying to improve upon a four-win season. His success will be determined upon how often this coaching staff could minimize the Michigan games and get more LSU performances out of him.