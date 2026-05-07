John Spytek's former boss had key reason to celebrate failed Maxx Crosby trade

The Las Vegas Raiders were involved in, easily, the biggest controversy of the offseason. After a spat at the end of the 2025 NFL season, it became apparent that Maxx Crosby was looking to be traded before free agency or the draft.

John Spytek appeared to grant that wish, as he agreed to send him to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the No. 14 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a 2027 first-round pick. But just four days later, news broke that, in an unprecedented move, the Ravens were backing out of the trade.

While that move sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, things worked out for Las Vegas, as they significantly improved the roster around Crosby. Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, who served as Spytek's mentor, recently revealed that his team actually benefited from the failed trade.

Jason Licht shares why Las Vegas Raiders' failed Maxx Crosby trade helped Bucs' offseason

Baltimore's decision to back out of the blockbuster deal for Crosby significantly altered the Raiders' offseason plans. Spytek did a great job of pivoting, though, as he honored all of the deals that the team had agreed to and still managed to upgrade the roster.

Las Vegas wasn't the only team that had to change its plans, however, as the decision to back out of the deal had a ripple effect throughout the league. Licht appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he shared the impact that the move had on his offseason plans.

"Going back to free agency when the Raiders-Ravens trade didn’t work out, I think, that, in some way, I’d like to think helped us a little bit," Licht admitted. "I was a little afraid (that) if the Raiders made that trade, Spytek, he and I are very close, he was taunting me a little bit, hey, we’re sitting right in front of you, I know what you need. And then Crosby goes back to the Raiders, then the Ravens are sitting there again with their pick, and I know they love their edge rushers, too, so that had me nervous. They took Vega (Ioane), which is an awesome pick. They need offensive linemen. Maybe the fact that the Raiders signed (Tyler) Linderbaum helped us get Rueben (Bain Jr.). We’re all trying to help each other out here, especially the people that are good friends, so thanks, Spytek."

Spytek, of course, has a close relationship with Licht. The two first crossed paths with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005, and they spent three years there as part of the same front office.

After not working together for nearly a full decade, Licht brought Spytek into the Buccaneers' front office in 2016, where he remained for nine years before being named the Raiders' general manager. While the latter may not have been thrilled about the trade falling through, it is clear that the former's happiness is simply because it benefited his team and not because it cost his former mentee.

Licht did, however, provide some insight into what direction Las Vegas may have been leaning had the Crosby trade never fallen apart. While fans will, obviously, never know the direction the player the franchise was going to pursue, it does appear that finding a replacement for the two-time All-Pro certainly would have been a priority.

Ultimately, the magnitude of a trade for a player like Crosby falling apart had a major ripple effect on several franchises, not just the Raiders and Ravens. While the draft capital Las Vegas was set to acquire would have been great for the rebuild, it is hard to complain about having the superstar pass rusher back in Silver and Black.