Kenny Pickett just gave Raiders ample reason not to rush Geno Smith back

A change at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders has been long overdue. Throughout the 2025 NFL season, Geno Smith has either been the problem for the Las Vegas offense or far from the solution. However, he has started all 13 games, including Week 14's matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Given his relationship with Carroll and the fact that the team sent a third-round pick for his talents this offseason, benching Smith has always felt unlikely, no matter how bad he plays. With a 2-10 record and the season already over, however, fans have clamored even more for a change under center.

On Sunday, though, Smith got off to a hot start, shredding the Broncos' defense for an opening-drive score. A 15-yard passing touchdown to star tight end Brock Bowers was the punctuation mark on a great possession. But then the offense hit a major wall, and Smith got injured twice late in the game.

Kenny Pickett's outplaying Geno Smith should give Raiders easy decision

The exact nature and severity of Smith's injuries are unknown, but he initially left with a cut on his right hand, then later left with a right shoulder injury. While Smith's injuries were unfortunate, fans also understood that this was the only way they'd see what the Raiders' other quarterbacks can do.

Kenny Pickett entered the game completely cold and immediately found Jack Bech for a short gain. Although he overthrew Brock Bowers on the fourth down on the following play, he did a nice job evading pressure and keeping his eyes upfield, and he gave Bowers a shot after rolling out.

On the following two possessions, however, Pickett found a bit of a groove. Yes, he was playing against a bit of a prevent defense, and he still took one sack, but he fared quite well against a monstrous Denver defense.

Pickett finished the game 8-of-11 for 97 yards and a touchdown, and he also had a six-yard scramble. He led the Raiders on two scoring drives, one of which came on a 25-yard bullet to Shedrick Jackson for his first NFL catch and touchdown. It was the best throw by a Las Vegas quarterback this year.

It's not like Pickett set the world on fire, but he did much more than Smith did against the Broncos' defense in a lot less time. He just looked a bit more mobile and steady than Smith has for the Raiders, and there is no reason that he shouldn't finish out the season, or at least start in the meantime.

Smith has been banged up so many times already this season, and now he has suffered two ailments in one week. Given Las Vegas' 2-11 record and Smith's laundry list of injuries, the Raiders have an obvious choice to make: start Pickett until Smith is 100% healthy, and perhaps for longer.

Las Vegas isn't salvaging anything by winning a handful of games in the latter part of the schedule, and they already know what they have in Smith. Give Pickett a chance to show what he can do for this Las Vegas offense and give the team some positive momentum as the year draws to a close.

The only problem is that Pickett may actually give the Raiders a better chance of winning, which could have some negative consequences as it pertains to their draft position. But the folks in the building aren't too worried about that, so starting Pickett is the right move for several reasons.